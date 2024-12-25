Governor Whitmer signs six bills into law

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed six new bills into law on Monday that aim to expand unemployment benefits, strengthen vocational apprenticeships, and change state regulations governing the telephone industry.

“Today, I am proud to sign commonsense legislation that extends unemployment benefits, improves job training for apprentices, and more,” Whitmer told reporters. “With winter approaching, Michiganders are still juggling high costs and a competitive job market.

These bills will put money back into people’s pockets, allowing them to keep a roof over their heads, pay their bills, find a well-paying job, and put food on the table. I’ll work with anyone to ensure that Michigan is the first place people think of when they want to live, work, and raise their families.”

Senate Bill 40 modifies and expands unemployment benefits by extending the duration and amount of benefits available.

This bill would make significant changes to the amount of unemployment benefits that Michigan residents would receive. First, the legislation extends the duration of unemployment benefits from 20 to 26 weeks.

The new legislation also raises the weekly benefit from $362, plus $6 for each dependent, to $614, plus $26 for each dependent, gradually over the next three years. Here’s how it would appear:

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2025: Maximum weekly benefit becomes $446 plus $12.66 for each dependent.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026: Maximum weekly benefit becomes $530 plus $19.33 for each dependent.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2027: Maximum weekly benefit becomes $614 plus $26 for each dependent.

Beginning December 31, 2027, the State Treasurer will annually increase the maximum weekly benefit rate and unemployment benefit rate for each dependent in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This is the main bill in a five-bill package addressing the state’s unemployment benefits. The remaining four bills have yet to be signed by the governor, but have passed both the House and the Senate. The other bills in the package are Senate Bills 962, 975, 976, and 981. You can find an overview of the entire package here.

“Protecting Michigan workers is critical to me, which is why the passage of this legislation is so important,” said state Senator Paul Wojno (D-Warren). “This legislation will not only increase the dollar amount of benefits but reverse the harmful six week cut of workers benefits implemented in 2011.”

Senate Bill 40 passed primarily along party lines in both the House and Senate.

Senate Bill 740 establishes a journeyman-to-apprentice ratio, limiting the number of plumber apprentices who can work under a single journeyman or master. The bill limits the number of apprentices to two per journeyman and master.

“The Michigan Pipe Trades Association expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Governor Whitmer for signing Senate Bill 740 into law,” said Jeremy Garza, Michigan Pipe Trades’ State Political Lead.

If a plumbing contractor violates the ratio, they will be fined $5,000 for the first violation, $10,000 for the second, and have their license suspended for at least 90 days for the third violation.

“Plumbers are an important skilled trade; this legislation will require a reasonable ratio for apprentice plumbers to learn and advance in their profession,” said state Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton). “I’m proud to have advocated for this commonsense change that will safeguard our workers and job sites across Michigan.”

Both the House and the Senate passed the bill based on party lines.

Senate Bills 982, 983, 984, and 1050 are a set of bills that allow Michigan telephone companies to convert to limited liability corporations (LLC). Lawmakers who support the legislation claim that the bills bring Michigan’s statutes into line with the rest of the country and will improve operations for customers and businesses.

All of the bills in the package received strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, with only a few no votes among the four pieces of legislation.

