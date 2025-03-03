Governor Whitmer and other officials issued a statement in support of Ukraine

LANSING, Michigan — Following a tense back-and-forth Friday between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by other governors from across the country in issuing a statement on X in support of Ukraine.

Donald Trump and JD Vance used the sacred Oval Office to berate President Zelensky for not trusting Vladimir Putin’s word. Americans must protect our strong democratic values on the world stage instead of undermining President Zelensky’s work to fight for his nation and the freedom of his people after being invaded by Russia. We, along with millions of Americans, stand united with the Ukrainian people.