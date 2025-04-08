Owosso

Governor Kevin Stitt Addresses Firing of Forestry Director After Deadly Oklahoma Wildfires

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After weeks of criticism and rising tensions, Governor Kevin Stitt has officially explained his decision to fire Mark Goeller, the now-former Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services, following the state’s worst wildfire outbreak in recorded history.

In a detailed statement released on Monday, the Governor blamed inadequate wildfire response from the forestry agency and promised changes to ensure such tragedies never happen again.

Wildfires on March 14 Devastated Oklahoma

On March 14, 2025, Oklahoma experienced a “perfect storm” of extreme weather conditions—high winds, low humidity, and drought—which led to 158 wildfires across the state. The fires caused massive destruction, burning more than 500 homes and claiming four lives.

“Hundreds of local, volunteer, and rural firefighters ran toward the flames… Their bravery represents the very best of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

However, the Governor says that Oklahoma Forestry Services, the agency responsible for wildfire prevention and control, failed to do its job.

Why Was the Forestry Director Fired?

Governor Stitt said that only half of the available firefighting resources were used during the wildfire crisis. Local fire departments were left “begging for help,” according to the Governor, even as lives and homes were at stake.

“That is simply unacceptable,” he stated.

Stitt said when his team started asking questions about the agency’s decisions during the fires, they were met with reluctance and lack of cooperation. After learning the full details, he asked Director Mark Goeller to step down, saying he had no choice but to take immediate action.

Lawmakers and Firefighters Respond

The Governor’s move and his earlier suggestion to eliminate the entire Forestry Department sparked a wave of backlash. At a press conference held by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, several Republican lawmakers publicly disagreed with Stitt’s comments.

One fire department even shared a petition on social media calling for the Governor’s impeachment, showing the level of frustration within the firefighting community.

What’s Next? A Full Review Ordered

To move forward, Governor Stitt has directed Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to submit a full report within a week. The report will outline:

  • What went wrong during the wildfire response

  • Who was responsible

  • How the state can improve its emergency preparedness and response

“Accountability is not a punishment; it’s a promise,” Stitt said.

Possible Changes Ahead for Forestry Services

Stitt mentioned that the state might consider restructuring the Forestry Division or diverting resources directly to local fire stations, which are often better positioned to respond quickly.

“We will build the division back better, or shift resources to where they’re needed most.”

Source

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

