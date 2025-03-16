Gorgeous’ Alaska Eatery Named ‘Most Beautiful Restaurant’ In The State

Alaska, known for its breathtaking landscapes and unique dining experiences, boasts a culinary scene that is as stunning as its natural beauty. Among the many exceptional eateries in Alaska, Seven Glaciers at the Alyeska Resort in Girdwood stands out as one of the most beautiful restaurants in the state.

This mountaintop dining gem offers an unparalleled combination of breathtaking views, elegant ambiance, and exquisite cuisine, making it a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Alaska’s culinary delights.

Overview of Seven Glaciers

Seven Glaciers is named after the seven stunning glaciers visible from its mountaintop location. The restaurant is part of the Alyeska Resort, a popular ski destination during the winter months and a haven for outdoor enthusiasts year-round. The AAA Four Diamond award-winning restaurant is renowned for its panoramic views of the Turnagain Arm and the Chugach Mountain Range, providing a dining experience that is as visually stunning as it is gastronomically satisfying.

Dining Experience

The culinary journey at Seven Glaciers begins with a scenic tram ride to the top of Mount Alyeska, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Once inside, guests are treated to an elegant atmosphere with expansive windows that frame the breathtaking vistas outside. The menu features a range of Alaskan specialties, including fresh seafood, premium steaks, and game meats, all crafted to highlight the best of Alaska’s culinary bounty.

Menu Highlights

Seafood : Alaska salmon and crab are among the standout dishes, showcasing the state’s renowned seafood.

Game Meats : For those looking for something unique, the menu often includes game options, reflecting Alaska’s rich hunting heritage.

Wine List: The extensive wine selection complements the menu perfectly, offering a sophisticated pairing experience for diners.

Ambiance and Service

While the views and cuisine are undeniably impressive, the service at Seven Glaciers has received mixed reviews. Some guests have praised the knowledgeable staff and attentive service, while others have noted slow service and inconsistencies in the dining experience. Despite these variations, the restaurant remains a top choice for its unique setting and culinary offerings.

Accessibility and Location

Located in Girdwood, about 40 miles southeast of Anchorage, Seven Glaciers is easily accessible by car or via shuttle services from nearby towns. The tram ride to the restaurant adds an exciting element to the dining experience, making it a memorable adventure for visitors.

Other Notable Alaska Restaurants

While Seven Glaciers is a standout, Alaska offers a diverse range of dining experiences across the state:

The Saltry, Halibut Cove : Known for its unique dining experience, The Saltry offers a secluded and intimate setting with a focus on local ingredients.

Glacier Brewhouse, Anchorage : Famous for its craft beers and Alaskan seafood, this brewery and restaurant combination is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Simon & Seaforts, Anchorage: Offers upscale seafood dining with stunning views of the surrounding waters.

Each of these restaurants contributes to Alaska’s vibrant culinary scene, offering a blend of local flavors, stunning landscapes, and memorable dining experiences.

Seven Glaciers at Alyeska Resort is not only one of Alaska’s most beautiful restaurants but also a testament to the state’s ability to combine natural beauty with culinary excellence. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for a unique dining experience, Seven Glaciers is an unforgettable destination that embodies the essence of Alaska’s breathtaking landscapes and rich culinary heritage.

