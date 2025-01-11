Finance

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

One of the most-anticipated updates in Louisiana every year is the one about SNAP benefits. People can get a little extra help to pay for food and other things they need. Not only that, but it also lets more people join the program.

The changes to SNAP for this year are here, and many families could benefit! We know everything you need to know about the changes.

Millions of American households could lose their SNAP benefits if they fail to do this

SNAP benefits can help people and families with low incomes get food every month. The USDA makes changes on October 1, which is the start of each fiscal year.

This year, both the maximum amount of benefits and the amount of income that is eligible have changed. Also, on October 1, 2024, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for Texans will change in important ways.

As part of its annual adjustments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) makes these changes to keep benefits in line with inflation and the economy.

The changes to SNAP benefits will not have a big effect on most people who get them. The benefits are going up every month, but for many homes, it is only a few dollars more. The exact amounts depend on the size of your home and where you live. Here are the new benefit amounts for families in Texas:

  • 1 person: $292—up from $291
  • 2 people: $536—up from $535
  • 3 people: $768—up from $766
  • 4 people: $975—up from $973
  • 5 people: $1,158—up from $1,155
  • 6 people: $1,390—up from $1,386
  • 7 people: $1,536—up from $1,532
  • 8 people: $1,756—up from $1,751

The USDA changes these amounts when prices of food go up so that families can keep up with the rising costs. The income limits for eligibility have also been changed.

Some places have different ones, though. If you already get SNAP benefits, you will not have to do anything to get the new amount; the changes will be made automatically.

Source google.com

These updates are meant to help families across Texas keep putting food on the table during these tough times. It does not matter how small the price increases seem; every dollar counts when it comes to meeting basic needs.

SNAP benefits payment schedule confirmed for January 2025

According to the official SNAP benefits payment schedule for this month, eligible beneficiaries will receive their payments on the following dates:

  • Alabama: January 4 to 23
  • Alaska: January 1
  • Arizona: January 1-13
  • Arkansas: January 4-13
  • California: January 1-10
  • Colorado: January 1-10
  • Connecticut: January 1-3
  • Delaware: January 2-23
  • District of Columbia: January 1-10
  • Florida: January 1-28
  • Georgia: January 5-23
  • Guam: January 1-10
  • Hawaii: January 3-5
  • Idaho: January 1-10
  • Illinois: January 1-20
  • Indiana: January 5-23
  • Iowa: January 1-10
  • Kansas: January 1-10
  • Kentucky: January 1-19
  • Louisiana: January 1 to 23
  • Maine: January 10-14
  • Maryland: January 4-23
  • Massachusetts: January 1-14
  • Michigan: January 3-21
  • Minnesota: January 4-13
  • Mississippi: January 4-21
  • Missouri: January 1-22
  • Montana: January 2-6
  • Nebraska: January 1-5
  • Snowfall: January 1-10
  • New Hampshire: January 5
  • New Jersey: January 1-5
  • New Mexico: January 1-20
  • New York: January 1-9
  • North Carolina: January 3-21
  • North Dakota: January 1
  • Ohio: January 2-20
  • Oklahoma: January 1-10
  • Oregon: January 1-9
  • Pennsylvania: January 3-14
  • Puerto Rico: January 4 to January 22
  • Rhode Island: January 1
  • South Carolina: January 1-19
  • South Dakota: January 10
  • Tennessee: January 1-20
  • Texas: January 1 to 28
  • Utah: January 5, 11, and 15
  • Virgin Islands: January 1
  • Vermont: January 1
  • Virginia: January 1-7
  • Washington: January 1-20
  • West Virginia: January 1-9
  • Wisconsin: January 1-15
  • Wyoming: January 1-4

Please keep in mind that in some states, the beneficiary’s case number is linked to the day that benefits are given out. On the same day as some other states with the initials of your name, the states with the fewest people.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

