Goodbye Owosso ReStore: Habitat for Humanity Shifts Focus

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps families build affordable housing, recently decided to close its ReStore location in Owosso, Michigan. This location offered affordable furniture, home goods, and building materials for people in the community.

The organization is moving its offices to a new location but will no longer operate a ReStore in Owosso. Habitat for Humanity hopes this change will help them focus more on their core mission of providing affordable housing to families in need.

Why Did Habitat for Humanity Close the Owosso ReStore?

After years of serving the Owosso community, Habitat for Humanity has chosen to close this ReStore due to a shift in its priorities and resources. The nonprofit organization decided to focus more on affordable housing

and allocate resources to better serve their mission. While ReStores support Habitat’s mission by generating funds, the organization felt it was more effective to concentrate on housing projects in this area.

Impact of ReStore Closure on the Community

The Owosso ReStore has been a valuable resource, offering low-cost home items and materials, and its closure may impact community members who relied on its affordable prices.

However, Habitat for Humanity assures that they will continue working in the community through their housing projects and advocacy efforts. While there won’t be a ReStore, Habitat still plans to engage the community and support local housing needs.

New Location and Office Move

Habitat for Humanity will relocate its offices to a new space, focusing solely on administrative and housing-related operations. This move is part of Habitat’s efforts to streamline its work and provide more effective services.

Although there will be no retail component in the new office, the organization believes this change will allow them to improve their focus on building and maintaining affordable homes for families.

How Habitat Plans to Continue Serving Owosso

Even though the ReStore will no longer be operating, Habitat for Humanity remains committed to Owosso and surrounding areas. They will continue to help families with housing projects and community programs aimed at affordable housing.

The organization emphasizes that their goal is to use every resource they have to help families achieve safe and affordable homes.

The decision to close the Owosso ReStore reflects Habitat for Humanity’s commitment to making a bigger impact on housing in the community. While the ReStore’s closure is a loss for affordable shopping options, Habitat’s housing projects and community involvement will continue.

The organization is adapting its strategy to better serve the core mission of building affordable homes. Moving forward, Habitat hopes to strengthen its housing initiatives and remain a valuable resource for families in need of stable housing in the Owosso area.