Good news from SSI and SSDI – these are the exact payment dates – it’s now official

Nobody expects to suffer from a disability anytime soon. However, it is stated that everyone will have one at some point in time. As a result, enrolling in SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) is an appropriate countermeasure, as the only difference between you and a current beneficiary is the timing of the diagnosis.

To prevent scenarios that could result in a drop in income for people with certain disabilities or blindness, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has established two separate programs to assist them: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance.

The first aimed at those with modest assets and monthly wages. The second, on the other hand, targeted workers who were contributing to the Social Security Administration but had been diagnosed with a physical condition that would prevent them from working.

How is the schedule created for those members of the SSI and SSDI?

The start date of its beneficiaries’ Social Security payments influences the schedules of both programs. The final structure can be seen on the official payment schedule; however, you should have a general idea. The SSI has two payment dates.

If you started receiving SSI benefits before May 1997, your payment will be sent on the third of the month. All remaining payments will be made on the first of each month.

SSDI beneficiaries who began before May 1997 will have the same start date as the SSI program prior to May 1997. However, payments made after May 1997 are segmented by the beneficiary’s birth date, with one Wednesday assigned from the second to the fourth week of the month:

Wednesday of the Month Birth Date Interval Second 1st to 10th Third 11th to 20th Fourth 21st to 31st

What are the payment dates for the SSI and SSDI for next year?

Here is the annual payment calendar for the SSI and SSDI for all the 2025 COLA-adjusted payments:

Month Program & Dates SSI post-May 1997 SSI and SSDI pre-May 1997 SSDI post-May 1997 January Tuesday, December 31st 2024 Friday, January 3rd Wednesday 8th 15th 22nd February Friday, January 31st Monday, February 3rd Wednesday 12th 19th 26th March Friday, February 28th Monday, March 3rd Wednesday 12th 19th 26th April Tuesday, April 1st Thursday, April 3rd Wednesday 9th 16th 23rd May Thursday, May 1st Friday, May 2nd Wednesday 14th 21st 28th June Friday, May 30th Tuesday, June 3rd Wednesday 11th 18th 25th July Tuesday, July 1st Thursday, July 3rd Wednesday 9th 16th 23rd August Friday, August 1st Friday, August 1st Wednesday 13th 20th 27th September Friday, August 29th Wednesday, September 3rd Wednesday 10th 17th 24th October Wednesday, October 1st Friday, October 3rd Wednesday 8th 15th 22nd November Friday, October 31st Monday, November 3rd Wednesday 12th 19th 26th December Monday, December 1st Wednesday, December 3rd Wednesday 10th 27th 24th

How much will the benefits be for the SSI and SSDI beneficiaries?

According to the COLA factsheet, the SSI benefits and SSDI payouts are estimated to be:

Program Type Benefit SSI Individual $967 Couple $1,450 SSDI Individual, his spouse, and one or more children $2,286 All disabled workers $1,580

How can you apply to the SSI and SSDI programs?