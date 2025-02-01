Good news from SSI and SSDI – these are the exact payment dates – it’s now official

Nobody expects to suffer from a disability anytime soon. However, it is stated that everyone will have one at some point in time. As a result, enrolling in SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) is an appropriate countermeasure, as the only difference between you and a current beneficiary is the timing of the diagnosis.

To prevent scenarios that could result in a drop in income for people with certain disabilities or blindness, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has established two separate programs to assist them: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance.

The first aimed at those with modest assets and monthly wages. The second, on the other hand, targeted workers who were contributing to the Social Security Administration but had been diagnosed with a physical condition that would prevent them from working.

How is the schedule created for those members of the SSI and SSDI?

The start date of its beneficiaries’ Social Security payments influences the schedules of both programs. The final structure can be seen on the official payment schedule; however, you should have a general idea. The SSI has two payment dates.

If you started receiving SSI benefits before May 1997, your payment will be sent on the third of the month. All remaining payments will be made on the first of each month.

SSDI beneficiaries who began before May 1997 will have the same start date as the SSI program prior to May 1997. However, payments made after May 1997 are segmented by the beneficiary’s birth date, with one Wednesday assigned from the second to the fourth week of the month:

Wednesday of the MonthBirth Date Interval
Second1st to 10th
Third11th to 20th
Fourth21st to 31st

What are the payment dates for the SSI and SSDI for next year?

Here is the annual payment calendar for the SSI and SSDI for all the 2025 COLA-adjusted payments:

MonthProgram & Dates
SSI post-May 1997SSI and SSDI pre-May 1997SSDI post-May 1997
JanuaryTuesday, December 31st 2024Friday, January 3rdWednesday8th
15th
22nd
FebruaryFriday, January 31stMonday, February 3rdWednesday12th
19th
26th
MarchFriday, February 28thMonday, March 3rdWednesday12th
19th
26th
AprilTuesday, April 1stThursday, April 3rdWednesday9th
16th
23rd
MayThursday, May 1stFriday, May 2ndWednesday14th
21st
28th
JuneFriday, May 30thTuesday, June 3rdWednesday11th
18th
25th
JulyTuesday, July 1stThursday, July 3rdWednesday9th
16th
23rd
AugustFriday, August 1stFriday, August 1stWednesday13th
20th
27th
SeptemberFriday, August 29thWednesday, September 3rdWednesday10th
17th
24th
OctoberWednesday, October 1stFriday, October 3rdWednesday8th
15th
22nd
NovemberFriday, October 31stMonday, November 3rdWednesday12th
19th
26th
DecemberMonday, December 1stWednesday, December 3rdWednesday10th
27th
24th
How much will the benefits be for the SSI and SSDI beneficiaries?

According to the COLA factsheet, the SSI benefits and SSDI payouts are estimated to be:

ProgramTypeBenefit
SSIIndividual$967
Couple$1,450
SSDIIndividual, his spouse, and one or more children$2,286
All disabled workers$1,580

How can you apply to the SSI and SSDI programs?

Each program, be it the SSI or SSDI, has different eligibility requirements. Here you will find a small brief about them:

SSI:

  • Be 65 years or older or be disabled or blind.
  • Earn less than $1,971 as an individual or less than $2,915 as a couple each month.
  • Have less than $2000 in assets as an individual or $3,000 as a couple.

SSDI:

  • Be certified by a medical professional with a condition that classifies you as a disabled or blind person that would impede you from working for at least 12 months.
  • Have contributed to the SSA through Social Security taxes to obtain Social Security credits. The specific number of credits to be considered insured depends on the age at which you were declared disabled; it can range from 1.5 to 9.5 years of contributions.
Also See:- Today is the last SSI payment in January: In February there will be no more Social Security income

