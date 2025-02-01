Good news from SSI and SSDI – these are the exact payment dates – it’s now official

Nobody expects to suffer from a disability anytime soon. However, it is stated that everyone will have one at some point in time. As a result, enrolling in SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) is an appropriate countermeasure, as the only difference between you and a current beneficiary is the timing of the diagnosis.
To prevent scenarios that could result in a drop in income for people with certain disabilities or blindness, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has established two separate programs to assist them: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance.
The first aimed at those with modest assets and monthly wages. The second, on the other hand, targeted workers who were contributing to the Social Security Administration but had been diagnosed with a physical condition that would prevent them from working.
How is the schedule created for those members of the SSI and SSDI?
The start date of its beneficiaries’ Social Security payments influences the schedules of both programs. The final structure can be seen on the official payment schedule; however, you should have a general idea. The SSI has two payment dates.
If you started receiving SSI benefits before May 1997, your payment will be sent on the third of the month. All remaining payments will be made on the first of each month.
SSDI beneficiaries who began before May 1997 will have the same start date as the SSI program prior to May 1997. However, payments made after May 1997 are segmented by the beneficiary’s birth date, with one Wednesday assigned from the second to the fourth week of the month:
|Wednesday of the Month
|Birth Date Interval
|Second
|1st to 10th
|Third
|11th to 20th
|Fourth
|21st to 31st
What are the payment dates for the SSI and SSDI for next year?
Here is the annual payment calendar for the SSI and SSDI for all the 2025 COLA-adjusted payments:
|Month
|Program & Dates
|SSI post-May 1997
|SSI and SSDI pre-May 1997
|SSDI post-May 1997
|January
|Tuesday, December 31st 2024
|Friday, January 3rd
|Wednesday
|8th
|15th
|22nd
|February
|Friday, January 31st
|Monday, February 3rd
|Wednesday
|12th
|19th
|26th
|March
|Friday, February 28th
|Monday, March 3rd
|Wednesday
|12th
|19th
|26th
|April
|Tuesday, April 1st
|Thursday, April 3rd
|Wednesday
|9th
|16th
|23rd
|May
|Thursday, May 1st
|Friday, May 2nd
|Wednesday
|14th
|21st
|28th
|June
|Friday, May 30th
|Tuesday, June 3rd
|Wednesday
|11th
|18th
|25th
|July
|Tuesday, July 1st
|Thursday, July 3rd
|Wednesday
|9th
|16th
|23rd
|August
|Friday, August 1st
|Friday, August 1st
|Wednesday
|13th
|20th
|27th
|September
|Friday, August 29th
|Wednesday, September 3rd
|Wednesday
|10th
|17th
|24th
|October
|Wednesday, October 1st
|Friday, October 3rd
|Wednesday
|8th
|15th
|22nd
|November
|Friday, October 31st
|Monday, November 3rd
|Wednesday
|12th
|19th
|26th
|December
|Monday, December 1st
|Wednesday, December 3rd
|Wednesday
|10th
|27th
|24th
How much will the benefits be for the SSI and SSDI beneficiaries?
According to the COLA factsheet, the SSI benefits and SSDI payouts are estimated to be:
|Program
|Type
|Benefit
|SSI
|Individual
|$967
|Couple
|$1,450
|SSDI
|Individual, his spouse, and one or more children
|$2,286
|All disabled workers
|$1,580
How can you apply to the SSI and SSDI programs?
Each program, be it the SSI or SSDI, has different eligibility requirements. Here you will find a small brief about them:
SSI:
- Be 65 years or older or be disabled or blind.
- Earn less than $1,971 as an individual or less than $2,915 as a couple each month.
- Have less than $2000 in assets as an individual or $3,000 as a couple.
SSDI:
- Be certified by a medical professional with a condition that classifies you as a disabled or blind person that would impede you from working for at least 12 months.
- Have contributed to the SSA through Social Security taxes to obtain Social Security credits. The specific number of credits to be considered insured depends on the age at which you were declared disabled; it can range from 1.5 to 9.5 years of contributions.