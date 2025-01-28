GOOD NEWS for Patriots: Trump’s Plan to Reinstate 8,000 Troops booted for refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

US local news

Rep. Brian Mast, a retired U.S. Army bomb disposal expert, praised President Donald Trump’s intention to reinstate military members who were sent out for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, heralding the conclusion of a tale that saw hundreds ejected during the pandemic.

“[It’s a] great day for patriots, a great day for our service members, my brothers and sisters in arms,” the Florida Republican congressman told “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy.

“Let us not forget…” It was not only the military. Other government agencies were also washing conservatives who raised their hands and said, ‘I don’t want to take this vaccine.’

“They were washing them out of government, washing them out of West Point and Naval Academy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine academies, washing them out of being on the next promotion boards for first sergeants, sergeants, majors, or officers, and they were creating a system where the ones that were going to be giving promotion to the next classes of individuals were all going to be those that didn’t say, ‘No, I’m not a conservative, and you know, I’m okay with That’s what was going on.

According to a White House fact sheet on the executive order, just 43 of the almost 8,000 service men fired by the Biden administration and then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returned to service after the vaccine mandate was rescinded in 2023.

According to the same fact sheet, reinstated personnel – both active duty and reserve – will be restored to their previous rank and will get back pay and benefits under Trump’s executive order.

In 2023, Mast submitted legislation requiring military departments to reinstate those who refused to obtain the immunization upon request.

“It’s going to be great to see these people return, putting on that uniform, feeling proud of their family, knowing that they stood up for their causes, what they believed in, and were rewarded. “They are returning to the military,” Mast added.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy, who spoke on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, praised Trump for “doing the right thing” by restoring the troops.

“There were a number of younger people who said, ‘This is a government vaccination, or at least government-funded,’ and they don’t fully trust the government, so they said, ‘We don’t want to take the vaccine. Dr. Fauci insisted them take the vaccine. He attempted to establish complete authority over everyone. Why did he do it? “I believe he was scared,” he stated.

“I believe we will discover that [Dr. Fauci] funded gain of function research in a Chinese facility, and that the virus may have escaped the lab. Dr. Fauci saw this and thought, “Oh my God, I could be blamed for all of this, so I’m going to have to establish complete control, so no one has questions and no one looks under the seat cushions.” “I thought he went too far by mandating the vaccine for everyone.”

Signing the executive order will fulfill a pledge made to inauguration guests during Trump’s address from the Capitol Rotunda last Monday.

Newly minted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supported the plan during his confirmation hearings before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this month.

