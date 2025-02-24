Good News for Disability Beneficiaries: Check of Up to $4,018 Arrives on February 26

As February 2025 comes to an end, millions of Social Security disability beneficiaries in the United States will receive their monthly payments. Thanks to the 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), some recipients will receive up to $4,018 in their next deposit, scheduled for Wednesday, February 26.

This increase is designed to offset inflation, ensuring that beneficiaries maintain their purchasing power. For many people who rely on these payments, this adjustment brings much-needed financial relief. However, understanding the income limits and eligibility requirements is critical to continuing to receive benefits without interruption.

Who Qualifies for the $4,018 Payment for Disability Beneficiaries?

Maximum Benefit Amount: In 2025, individuals with a strong earnings history can receive up to $4,018 per month in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits . The average payment for most disability beneficiaries is $1,580 per month .

Income Limits to Maintain Benefits: To remain eligible, beneficiaries must stay below the Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) threshold, which is $1,620 per month for non-blind disabled individuals and $2,700 for blind individuals in 2025.

Trial Work Period (TWP): Those wishing to test their ability to work can do so for nine months without losing benefits. In 2025, any month where earnings exceed $1,160 will count toward the TWP.

Payment Schedule for Disability Beneficiaries in February 2025

Social Security disability recipients receive payments based on their birth date. Individuals born between the 21st and 31st of any month will receive their payment on Wednesday, February 26.

To avoid delays, recipients should update their banking information and check their Social Security account to confirm the exact deposit date. Beneficiaries can get more information by visiting the official Social Security Administration (SSA) website or contacting them directly.

Also See:- Say Goodbye to Social Security Taxes Forever: See Which States Won’t Charge a Dime in 2025!