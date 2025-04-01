Glam wigmaker accused of killing NYC woman and two children in terrible crash allegedly boasted about ‘desire for speed’

A glam Brooklyn wigmaker accused of killing a mother and her two young daughters in a horrific crash allegedly boasted about her love of street racing, a “need for speed,” and her expensive taste in luxury cars, The Post has learned.

Miriam Yarimi, 35, who is accused of smashing her Audi A4 into a family in Gravesend on Saturday afternoon, had previously boasted about the importance of having a fast vehicle, according to one of her acquaintances.

“[She] always talked about how she drove fast and wanted fast cars,” said the friend, who declined to be identified.

“She told me that she is an adrenaline junkie and always needs a thrill — and she needed to have a fast car.”

Yarimi, who had racked up a slew of traffic violations and speeding tickets in her now-wrecked Audi, had only recently posted on social media about purchasing a new Porsche 718 Boxster.

“She would always say she has a need for speed and enjoys adrenaline. “She can not sit still, which is why she wanted to buy that Porsche,” the friend claimed.

“She is like ‘I love to race people, that is why I want to buy that Porsche.'”

Yarimi shared a video on Instagram two weeks ago of herself sitting in a yellow Porsche inside a dealership with the caption: “POV a year ago I was completely broke, today I built my first Porsche 718 Boxers S (in custom black and white).”

The driver, whose license was suspended at the time, is facing manslaughter charges after dashcam footage allegedly showed her plowing down Natasha Saada and her daughters, Diana, 7, and Deborah, 5, as they crossed the street after leaving a Shabbat service.

Saada’s four-year-old son, Philip, was also critically injured in the accident.

Yarimi’s Audi, with the license plate “WIGM8KER,” had just collided with an Uber before careening onto the sidewalk and striking the family, police said.

According to online records, the car had received more than 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets.

Yarimi allegedly refused to speak with police at the scene, instead telling first responders she was “possessed” and “had the devil in me,” sources said.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward for a psychological evaluation before being arraigned, according to the sources.

Source