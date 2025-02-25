Giuliani has completely satisfied Georgia election workers’ $148 million judgment

NEW YORK – Rudolph Giuliani has “fully satisfied” a $148 million judgment obtained by two Georgia election workers who claimed he defamed them by falsely claiming they helped steal Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing released on Monday.

A satisfaction of judgment was filed in Manhattan federal court after the former New York City mayor and Trump adviser announced a settlement on January 16 to compensate election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but Giuliani stated that he will keep his Upper East Side apartment, his Palm Beach condominium, and his personal belongings. He agreed not to defame the plaintiffs again.

Attorneys for Giuliani and the election workers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The settlement avoided a trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman over whether Giuliani could keep the condominium and World Series baseball rings that the New York Yankees gave him while he was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001.

In December 2023, a jury in Washington, D.C. awarded Freeman and Moss a $148 million judgment.

Giuliani, a Republican, is still facing criminal charges in Arizona and Georgia for attempting to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Trump, a Republican. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Liman denied a request from a firm seeking unpaid fees from Giuliani’s now-dismissed personal bankruptcy case to be appointed receiver of the Manhattan apartment.

