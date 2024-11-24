Finance

Get Ready for Social Security Payments in 2024: Everything You Need to Know

By John

Published on:

Social Security payments are a crucial source of income for many retirees and people receiving SSI (Supplemental Security Income).

If you’re wondering when the next payments will be or how much you’ll receive, it’s important to know the specific details,

including when the 2025 COLA raise will be applied and how the October payments work. In this article, we’ll explain all of this and more in simple terms.

2025 COLA Raise and Payment Timing

For individuals receiving SSI, the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase will not be added until December 31, 2024.

This means that the COLA raise, which is 2.5%, will be part of the December payment, not the October one. If you’re getting Social Security payments, you’ll see this raise starting in January 2025.

In contrast, the 2024 COLA raise of 3.2% has already been added to your payments, and it will be reflected in all payments throughout 2024. So, while you won’t see the 2025 raise yet, you are already benefiting from the 2024 increase.

October Social Security Payments

This week’s Social Security payments are scheduled for October 16, 2024. If you are eligible for this payment, here’s what you need to know:

  • You must not have received Social Security before May 1997.
  • You cannot be receiving SSI benefits.
  • You must meet the birthday requirement.

Only retirees born between November 11 and October 20 will receive a check on October 16. If you don’t meet these requirements or break any of the SSA’s rules (like spending more than 30 days in jail), you will not get this payment.

Social Security Payments After October

If you missed the October 9 or 16 payments, there’s still one more chance to get your Social Security payment in October.

On October 23, 2024, people born between October 21 and October 31 will receive their Social Security checks.

The payment amounts will be the same as the earlier payments, but it’s still important to check that you qualify.

In 2024, the maximum amount you can receive is $4,873 if you start receiving Social Security benefits at age 70 and meet other eligibility requirements.

Final Payments of the Year

If you didn’t qualify for the October 3 payment, your last Social Security check of the year will arrive on December 23, 2024.

However, if you qualify for this payment, you’ll get it two days early since December 23 falls on a Monday.

If you retired on October 3 and got your payment then, your next check will arrive on November 1, 2024, which will also be two days earlier due to the weekend.

In short, the 2025 COLA raise will be added in December, and Social Security payments in October are based on your birthday and other requirements.

If you meet the requirements for the October 16 or 23 payment dates, you’ll receive your check as scheduled.

Be sure to check your eligibility so you don’t miss out on any payments, and remember that if you retire on specific dates, your payments might arrive earlier.

1. When will the 2025 COLA raise be applied to Social Security payments?

The 2025 COLA raise will be applied starting December 31, 2024.

2. How much will the 2025 COLA raise be?

The 2025 COLA raise will be 2.5%.

3. Who qualifies for the October 16, 2024, Social Security payment?

To qualify, you must not have received Social Security before May 1997, not be receiving SSI, and have a birthday between November 11 and October 20.

4. What is the maximum Social Security payment in 2024?

In 2024, the maximum Social Security payment you can receive is $4,873 if you start at age 70.

5. Will Social Security payments be early in November and December?

Yes, payments in November and December will arrive early due to weekends and holidays.

For You!

Donald Trump

Accumulated Social Security Payments – List of Retirees Eligible to Collect Multiple Checks

Donald Trump

IRS Issues Nationwide Alert – Americans Advised to Prepare for the Worst with an Emergency Plan

Donald Trump

USDA Confirms New SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $1,756 to $3,516

Donald Trump

IRS Update – Key Elements That Will Remain Unchanged for the 2025 Tax Year

Donald Trump

Social Security Confirms – Disability Benefits Recipients Excluded from the 2025 COLA Increase in 2024

2024 COLA COLA Raise October payments retirement payments SSI benefits

John

John's work has been recognized with several awards, including Google Fact Check 2023 Award, reflecting their dedication to journalistic integrity and excellence. They believes that local news is essential for a healthy democracy, empowering citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Accumulated Social Security Payments – List of Retirees Eligible to Collect Multiple Checks

Donald Trump

IRS Issues Nationwide Alert – Americans Advised to Prepare for the Worst with an Emergency Plan

Donald Trump

USDA Confirms New SNAP (Food Stamps) Payments Ranging from $1,756 to $3,516

Donald Trump

IRS Update – Key Elements That Will Remain Unchanged for the 2025 Tax Year

Donald Trump

Social Security Confirms – Disability Benefits Recipients Excluded from the 2025 COLA Increase in 2024

Donald Trump

Complete List of December Payment Dates for the Food Stamps Program

Donald Trump

Anticipating Your Social Security Payment? 3 Retiree Groups Won’t Receive It on Nov. 27

Donald Trump

Final SSDI Payment for November – Social Security Confirms Paydays Ahead of the 2025 COLA Increase

Donald Trump

Social Security Payments – $1,924 Checks This and Next Week, Eligibility for U.S. Retirees

Donald Trump

Social Security Strategy – Pause Your Payments to Maximize Future Income

Donald Trump

Largest Social Security Payment in U.S. History – Date, Amount, and Retirement Benefit Eligibility

Donald Trump

New SNAP Recipients in the U.S. Could Be Overlooking These Food Stamp Benefits in 2024/2025

Leave a Comment