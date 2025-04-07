GET PACKING For summer travel, Walmart is offering a convenient vacation essential for $93 less than Macy’s.

USA News

With summer travel just around the corner, many people are getting ready to pack their bags. If you’re looking for a good quality suitcase without spending too much, Walmart has just the thing for you.

Walmart is offering a stylish and durable Landisun 20-inch collapsible carry-on luggage for just $39.99 (around ₹3,300). That’s over 73% off its original price of $149.99—and ₹7,700 cheaper than a similar suitcase from Macy’s.

Travel Like a Pro This Summer

This Landisun suitcase is built for convenience and comfort. It’s lightweight, easy to carry, and foldable for space-saving storage. Whether you’re planning a vacation or a quick work trip, this bag makes packing easier without compromising on style.

Key Features of the Landisun Carry-On

This handy suitcase has a bunch of features that travelers will love:

  • 360° Silent Spinner Wheels: Easy to move in any direction

  • Compact Folding Design: Folds from 9 inches to 6 inches

  • Durable Hardshell Body: Scratch, water, and impact resistant

  • Spacious Interior: Enough room for a week’s worth of clothes and accessories

  • Colour Options: Available in Black, Creamy White, Gray, Green, and Light Green

What Are People Saying?

This travel bag has earned a 4.2-star rating on Walmart’s website. Many customers are praising its style, space, and easy movement.

One shopper said:
“Exactly what I was looking for—affordable and perfect for storage and travel.”

Another shared:
“Took it on a 13-hour trip, and I loved how easily the wheels moved. It’s compact and cute!”

Some reviewers mentioned issues with durability, especially after heavy use. But for the price, most buyers agree it’s a fantastic value.

Walmart vs Macy’s: Big Price Difference

If you’re comparing options, Macy’s offers the Samsonite Outline Pro 20″ Hardside Carry-On Spinner for $132.99 after using the promo code “VIP.” It was originally priced at $379.99.

Even after the discount, Macy’s suitcase is $93 (₹7,700) more expensive than Walmart’s Landisun option. For budget-conscious travelers, Walmart’s deal is clearly the better choice.

More Savings at Walmart

Walmart is also offering big discounts on home essentials. For instance, the Power XL StirMax 7.5 Quart Multi-Cooker is now available for $64, down from $99. It comes with nine preset functions, including StirMax, Braise-Max, Slow Cook, Saute, and more—perfect for easy cooking.

With 7.5-quart capacity, it’s ideal for large families and busy kitchens.

