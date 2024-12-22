US News

Georgia Rule 2024 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Georgia Rule 2024 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In 2024, the Atlanta City Council passed a significant measure to enhance pedestrian safety by prohibiting right turns on red lights in specific neighborhoods. This decision, made on February 19, 2024, was approved in a10-3 voteand aims to address the rising number of pedestrian accidents in high-traffic areas.

Key Details of the New Rule

  • Areas Affected: The ban applies to intersections in Downtown, Midtown, and the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
  • Implementation Timeline: The Atlanta Department of Transportation is tasked with installing “no turn on red” signage at approximately 250 intersections by December 31, 2025. Until the signs are up, turning right on red remains legal as long as drivers yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic.
  • Fines for Violations: Once the ordinance is fully implemented, violators could face a $70 fine for making illegal right turns on red.

Rationale Behind the Ban

The decision stems from a growing concern over pedestrian safety, particularly as Atlanta has seen a dramatic increase in pedestrian fatalities. In 2022 alone, there were 38 pedestrian deaths, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.

The legislation aligns with the city’s Vision Zero initiative aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths to zero. Councilmember Jason Dozier, who spearheaded the legislation, emphasized that right turns on red often divert driver attention from pedestrians crossing the street. Research indicates that such turns pose significant risks to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Broader Context

Atlanta’s move reflects a trend seen in other U.S. cities, such as New York City and Washington D.C., which have implemented similar restrictions to enhance safety for pedestrians. The ban on right turns at red lights is part of a broader conversation about urban traffic policies established decades ago that may no longer serve contemporary safety needs.

In summary, Atlanta’s new rule banning right turns on red lights in designated areas represents a proactive approach to improving pedestrian safety and addressing increasing traffic-related fatalities. The implementation of this ordinance is anticipated to create safer streets for both pedestrians and drivers alike.

SOURCES:-

  1.  https://www.gpb.org/news/2024/02/20/atlanta-city-council-approves-measure-limiting-right-turn-on-red-lights
  2.  https://www.gpb.org/news/2024/01/12/no-more-right-turn-on-red-atlanta-city-council-could-make-it-so
  3.  https://www.planetizen.com/news/2024/10/132219-banning-right-turns-red-lessons-atlanta

For You!

A teacher died and five children were hospitalized after a 'tragic' crash at a Texas school

A teacher died and five children were hospitalized after a ‘tragic’ crash at a Texas school

Rickey Henderson, an Oakland Athletics star and Hall of Famer, dies at 65

Rickey Henderson, an Oakland Athletics star and Hall of Famer, dies at 65

All of you motherf—ers are pieces of s—.’ The man who furiously assaulted cops with a pole and a pipe on January 6th is going to prison

After the House passes a bill without his main ask, Trump is not happy Report

After the House passes a bill without “his main ask,” “Trump is not happy”: Report

At least 38 people died in an incident between a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil

At least 38 people died in an incident between a passenger bus and a truck in Brazil

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

Leave a Comment