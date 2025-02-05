Finance

Future Stimulus Checks in Various States: Who Can Get Them?

By Lucas

Published on:

Receiving a new stimulus check is excellent news for any US citizen. These checks provide direct assistance, but their effectiveness is dependent on a number of factors.

Not all US citizens are eligible to receive one of these checks, and receiving such a payment is unusual.

It all depends on whether the state in which we live offers one of these payments or not. And, while it is unusual for a state to issue a stimulus check, it is a good idea to check to see if one is possible.

Even so, it is not a good idea to base your plans on receiving one of these stimulus checks.

These types of extra payments, even if announced, may not be sent, so we should be especially cautious not to include them in our budget until we have the money in our checking account.

Future stimulus checks in different states: who can get them?
Source (Google.com)

Stimulus checks that could arrive soon

In addition to the foregoing, it is important to note that stimulus checks are directly dependent on the various institutions. The IRS sometimes sends out these types of payments, but other times a state with its own budget does.

These are the stimulus checks we could receive soon:

  • IRS. An IRS payment of around $1,400 could end up in the pockets of eligible beneficiaries. This payment corresponds to 2021 taxes and is automatic. We don’t have to do anything if we are eligible, as we will get it directly.
  • Stimulus checks in Sacramento. We can get up to $725 in Sacramento thanks to FFESP. This Sacramento Family First Economic Support Pilot Program is only to help low-income citizens. You also need to belong to a Native American or African American family living in Sacramento.
  • Colorado. In Colorado we can get the PTC. This stimulus check can be from $800 to $1,600, but you need to meet many specific requirements. The registration date to apply is December 31st, 2025.
  • In New York we can also get a stimulus check. Citizens here can get between $300 and $500 thanks to the stimulus check for middle-class citizens.

As previously stated, we must exercise extreme caution when budgeting for stimulus checks. Of course, if we are eligible for one of these payments, we should apply so that we can receive additional financial assistance.

