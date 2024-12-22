Full Social Security schedule in January 2025 with the cost of living

We can look forward to a new Social Security payment in the United States as soon as 2024 and the holiday season are over. Some citizens will get their money faster than others, but all retirees will be able to enjoy it in the first month of 2025.

People in the United States who are looking forward to getting their new check at the start of the year may also see their benefit go up because of the Cost of Living Adjustment. No matter what category, Social Security retirement payments can reach new highs, so the check we get in 2024 will not be the same as the one we got this year.

Social Security Schedule in January 2025

In January 2025, Social Security checks will reach new high points. However, that does not mean that every American will have a high retirement check. Based on the checks they get in 2024, each citizen gets a new amount. Because the cost of living rise is proportional, each American will get a payment based on how much they were getting before.

Because of this, the January 2025 Social Security payment will come on these days of the month:

January 3. Pre-May 1997 retirees.

January 8. Post-May 1997 retirees with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month.

January 15. Post-May 1997 retirees with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.

January 22. Post-May 1997 retirees with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month.

January 31. Extra SSI payment pertaining to the February 2025 calendar.

Remember that when we have Direct Deposit, the money comes right away. If we do not have this option, we will have to wait a few days before we can get the payment in our checking account. In any case, you usually have to wait no more than three days.

What will the maximum Social Security check be in 2025?

In 2025, the most that anyone can get from Social Security will be $5,180. To get that amount, though, you must have both maxed out your benefit while you were working and asked for a retirement check when you turned 70.

Folks who retire because of disability can get up to $4,018. So can people who retire at age 67. Full Retirement Age does not happen to everyone at the same age, but most of us have to wait until we are 67 to get it.

When it comes to SSI, the maximum payment of $943 turns into $967 per month. This extra check for Social Security recipients is very close to $1,000, which will directly help all recipients.

