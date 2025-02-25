US local news

Fugitive Arrested 900 Miles Away Following Alleged Attack on Mom and Abandonment of Newborn in Snow

Darvin Flores Caballeros, a Virginia fugitive, was arrested days after allegedly assaulting his child’s mother and abandoning his own 13-day-old in the snow on February 12th. Caballeros was arrested about 900 miles away in Florida, where he had fled after the incident.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a statement on social media, detailing Caballeros’ arrest on Thursday, February 20, following a felony stop. Caballeros was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman, the mother of his child, on February 12 and leaving with his newborn baby, only to abandon him in the snow.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a domestic dispute involving Caballeros on the 12th. He allegedly got into a physical fight with the unnamed woman and dropped the newborn baby as a result. Caballeros allegedly assaulted and strangled his child’s mother before grabbing the newborn and fleeing.

Later that day, a person known as a “Good Samaritan” discovered the 13-day-old boy. The baby was left in a pile of snow. Meanwhile, the woman was taken to a local hospital after suffering “serious injuries” from Caballeros’ alleged attack. Caballeros fled to Florida, 900 miles from Virginia.

Eight days after the alleged assault, Walton County deputies arrested Darvin Flores Caballeros. He was leaving an apartment in Santa Rosa Beach on Thursday, February 20, at 11 a.m. Police made a “felony stop.” Deputies confirmed Caballeros was a passenger in the vehicle. Caballeros was booked into Walton County Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia, where the assault occurred.

Cabelleros is charged with “malicious wounding, strangulation, two counts of child endangerment, assault and battery on a family member, petit larceny.” He allegedly also violated an emergency protective order, according to WCSO.

Given that Caballeros was arrested in Virginia, WCSO issued a clarification on the wording of the charges.

“These charges are in accordance with Virginia State Statute and may be worded differently than Florida State Statute but reflect serious charges of aggravated battery, aggravated child abuse, and false imprisonment.”

