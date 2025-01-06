US local news

From West Virginia to Ohio, you could ice skate across the Ohio River in 1917

By Oliver

Mountaineers stepped outside this morning to bitterly cold temperatures, but few winters in history can compare to the frigid, bone-chilling cold that gripped the Mountain State in 1917-1918—a season so severe that the Ohio River froze solid along its entire length. More than a century later, this winter remains West Virginia’s coldest.

A Record-Breaking Cold

The winter of 1917 did not just appear; it roared in like an icy freight train. By the end of October, weather stations across the state had already been buried in 15 inches of snow. October and December of that year were the coldest months ever recorded in West Virginia, laying the groundwork for a brutal season ahead.

The defining moment occurred on December 30, 1917, when temperatures in Lewisburg dropped to an unimaginable -37°F, a record low that stands to this day. To put that into context, it was colder in Lewisburg that day than in some of Alaska.

Ice Skating on the Ohio River

The Ohio River, which serves as West Virginia’s western boundary, was also affected by the winter’s wrath. The entire river froze solid from end to end, a rare occurrence that inspired both awe and practicality.

For months, locals took advantage of this icy marvel, lacing up skates and gliding across the river, which is almost unthinkable today.

Even as far downstream as Cincinnati, the Ohio River had been transformed into a frozen highway. According to historical records, the river froze over at least 14 times between 1874 and 2014, with the 1917 freeze standing out as the most extensive.

Modern Comparisons

While modern winters have seen their fair share of cold spells, none have matched the legendary chill of 1917-1918. The winter of 1985 was close, with temperatures dropping to -36°F in Snowshoe, and in 2022, Canaan Valley recorded a frigid -31°F. However, these events pale in comparison to the record-breaking lows of 1917.

Could You Survive the Winter of 1917?

Imagine being in subzero temperatures without modern heating or insulated clothing. Would you have braved the cold to ice skate along the Ohio River? Or would you have huddled indoors, trying to avoid frostbite with a roaring fire?

For West Virginians, the winter of 1917-1918 exemplifies the resilience of mountain life. It was an extraordinary cold season with remarkable stories—a frozen chapter in the Mountain State’s history.

