From $1,624 a month to $2,320: this is how you can increase your Social Security by 30%

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

From the moment a United States citizen begins collecting their Social Security benefit, they understand that their finances will be dependent on that monthly check. As a result, understanding all of the details that comprise each month’s payment is critical.

A US citizen who makes an average monthly payment of $1,850 may face financial difficulties. So increasing the average check to new levels is recommended, but this cannot be done at any time; it requires advance planning.

In this way, a check for $1,624 a month can be $2,320 a month if we know how. That would give us 30% more every month to enjoy a better and much more peaceful life in our golden years.

How can Social Security be increased by 30%?

The key to this is the retirement age. When we consider that the minimum age for applying for Social Security is 62, we can gain a better understanding of the overall situation. Although that is the age at which we can apply for payment, it is not recommended because we will lose a portion of our monthly benefits.

Specifically, you would lose 30% of your check, reducing the payment from $From $1,624 a month to $2,320: this is how you can increase your Social Security by 30%2,320 to $1,624, resulting in a loss of nearly $700 per month. Without a doubt, it is worthwhile to apply for the check later if it is within our budget.

The key age for receiving 100% of the money we contributed is 67. That is the full retirement age, and it is recommended that we wait until our health allows us to reach that age before applying for the monthly retirement check. Only then will we be able to receive this 100% payment each month.

Other factors to increase Social Security

In addition to age, the Social Security check includes two other components. On the one hand, the worker’s salary. On the other hand, the years proved effective. To receive a monthly retirement check, you must work for at least ten years.

However, as with the retirement age, applying for a monthly Social Security check after only 10 years of employment is not advisable. It is far better to work for 35 years before retiring.

Similarly, the salary during those years is crucial. The higher our salaries, the larger our Social Security retirement checks will be. As a result, the key is to retire as late as possible, after working for as long as possible and earning a high salary throughout that time.

