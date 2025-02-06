From $1,600 to $4,018. This is how you can get the new Social Security payment

The Social Security check is without a doubt one of the most important payments made to US citizens. This monthly check means that we will have an income each month to pay all of our bills, cover our regular expenses, and buy food and other necessities.

However, not all Americans can get paid on the same day of the month. As a result, knowing when we can expect to receive the new payments can make a significant difference in our daily lives. If we are retired, we will receive our Social Security checks, but the day will vary depending on which group of retirees we belong to.

How do I receive the new Social Security payment?

The Social Security Administration will issue this new payment on February 12, 2025. However, you must be aware that the check will only be sent to Group 2 retirees on payment day. Being a member of this group of retirees does not guarantee that we will receive the payment on the same day, but it does ensure that the Administration will send it.

To be included in group 2 of retirees, we must meet two requirements. On the one hand, be a Social Security retiree since after May 1997. On the other hand, to have a birthday between the 1st and 10th of any month. The exact day of birth or year is irrelevant, but it must fall within those ten days of any month.

How to increase the Social Security payment?

If we have not yet retired, we can increase our Social Security payments without difficulty. However, if we have already retired, we cannot increase our benefits. In 2025, the maximum check for retirees aged 67 will be $4,018.

If our goal is to get the maximum payment, we will have to take three factors into consideration:

The retirement age .

. The years worked.

The salary as a worker.

The maximum Social Security payment of $4,018 is only obtained after 35 years of working at a high salary. Of course, if we delay retirement and do not apply at age 67, the payment may exceed that amount, reaching $5,180 per month.

Also See :- Permanent Residents in the USA: Requirements and obligations to obtain a payment from Social Security