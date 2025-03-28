Winter weather news

Freezing Rain Warning for Toronto: Up to 5 mm of ice accumulation is anticipated until Saturday night

Toronto – A fresh wave of freezing rain will hit Toronto on Friday night and again late Saturday, raising safety concerns for both drivers and pedestrians.

According to Environment Canada, precipitation will begin Friday afternoon and last until the evening, with surface temperatures near freezing. Ice accretion of 3 to 5 millimeters is possible, resulting in slick conditions on major roads, including Highway 401. Rain may ease briefly early Saturday, but it is expected to return by nightfall, bringing more freezing rain.

Winds could gust up to 40 km/h, making travel hazardous, particularly on untreated surfaces. During freezing weather, residents should avoid unnecessary travel and keep an eye out for disruptions in public transportation or schools. Walking and biking can also be dangerous due to black ice.

Temperatures will be around 0°C Friday night, rising slightly Saturday before dropping to -2°C overnight. By early Sunday, freezing rain may have turned into light showers.

Here’s what to expect ahead:

  • Saturday, Mar. 29: Freezing rain or rain. High 4°C, low -2°C.
  • Sunday, Mar. 30: Rain or freezing rain. High 2°C, low 1°C.
  • Monday, Mar. 31: Rain turning to flurries at night. High 3°C, low -7°C.
  • Tuesday, Apr. 1: Sun and cloud mix. High 2°C, low -2°C.
  • Wednesday, Apr. 2: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 5°C.

