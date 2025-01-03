Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect as Florida residents prepare for arctic blasts

Prepare to shiver.

If not, find that heavy coat you packed away after moving to Florida.

The first of several cold fronts expected to arrive in Florida in the first few weeks of the new year is passing through the state.

Each will reinforce the previous front, dropping temperatures below freezing across much of the state. Freeze warnings were already in effect for parts of North Florida Thursday afternoon. Frost advisories extend south of Ocala.

Yes, it will be cold enough in many areas to warrant a “iguana warning.” The reptiles cannot tolerate temperatures below 40°F, so they go into hibernation. If they happen to be climbing a tree at the time, they will lose their grip and fall.

“This could end up being the coldest January in the entire United States since 2011,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

Here is what to expect.

Weather alerts issued in Florida: Freeze warnings, frost advisories issued

How cold will it get in Florida tonight, Jan. 2?

Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s in North Florida, the middle to upper 60s in Central Florida, and the lower to middle 70s in South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the point where freeze warnings may be issued, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.