Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect as Florida residents prepare for arctic blasts

Prepare to shiver.
If not, find that heavy coat you packed away after moving to Florida.
The first of several cold fronts expected to arrive in Florida in the first few weeks of the new year is passing through the state.
Each will reinforce the previous front, dropping temperatures below freezing across much of the state. Freeze warnings were already in effect for parts of North Florida Thursday afternoon. Frost advisories extend south of Ocala.
Yes, it will be cold enough in many areas to warrant a “iguana warning.” The reptiles cannot tolerate temperatures below 40°F, so they go into hibernation. If they happen to be climbing a tree at the time, they will lose their grip and fall.
“This could end up being the coldest January in the entire United States since 2011,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.
Here is what to expect.
Weather alerts issued in Florida: Freeze warnings, frost advisories issued
How cold will it get in Florida tonight, Jan. 2?
Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s in North Florida, the middle to upper 60s in Central Florida, and the lower to middle 70s in South Florida and the Florida Keys.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the point where freeze warnings may be issued, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
- North, interior Central Florida: Clear skies and light northerly winds will allow for low temperatures to drop tonight across North and interior Central Florida, with freeze warnings now in effect for portions of the Suwannee River Valley and frost advisories extending east to the St. Johns River.
- Big Bend, North Florida: Temperatures at or below freezing (33 to 30-degrees) are forecast for the inland Florida Big Bend and Suwannee River Valley, with the middle to upper 30s expected elsewhere across North Florida.
- Central, South Florida: Low temperatures in the 40s to 50s will reside across Central and interior South Florida Friday morning, and the 60s throughout coastal South Florida and the Keys.
Will cold front cause iguanas to fall from trees?
It is possible that there are some “paralyzed” iguanas in this first cold front.
If they lived further north, there would definitely be a “falling iguana alert.”
Iguanas, an invasive species, thrive in Florida’s warm climate and prefer to sleep in trees, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Their populations are spread across the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties, as well as the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee counties.
Others have been observed as far north as Alachua, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties. These are most likely escaped or released captive animals that are unlikely to establish populations due to their lack of cold tolerance, according to the agency.
When temperatures reach the 40s, iguanas slow down or become immobile. They stiffen up and lose grip on the branches.
So, if temperatures in South Florida drop to the 40s, some iguanas may fall from trees or other high perches.
Don’t pick up iguanas if they look frozen
Well-meaning residents who come across stiffened iguanas should leave them alone because they may feel threatened and bite once warmed up.
The paralysis effect is only temporary.
Another cold front to drive Florida temperatures down even more Jan. 8-9
Expect temperatures to drop even further as another blast of cold air moves south, reaching Florida around January 8.
According to AccuWeather, Florida may see temperatures:
- Panhandle/North Florida: below freezing; some areas could drop into the upper 20s
- Central Florida: above freezing, with some areas in the upper 30s and low 40s
- South Florida: upper 40s into the low 50s.
Polar vortex forecast to hit Florida with Arctic blast around Jan. 11-12
The timing of a blast of Arctic air reaching Florida could change, but current forecasts predict it will arrive between January 11 and 12.
“This looks to be the coldest one for Florida,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather long-range meteorologist, in a phone interview Monday morning.
Freezing temperatures could even reach South Florida, depending on how far south the cold air can descend.
The extent to which freezing temperatures spread south will be determined by several factors, including the amount of snow and ice on the ground in the Midwest and East.
“Snow cover minimizes the warming effects of the ground and acts as a tundralike surface for the cold air to expand upon,” the weather service AccuWeather said.
Currently, the data “supports the idea that we could see below-freezing temperatures in central and possibly South Florida.” Some parts of Florida may set records for daily low temperatures.
“This is going to be an impactful event,” with temperatures.
- Panhandle/North Florida: It’s possible some aeras could see temperatures in the teens
- Central Florida: mid to upper 20s, even in Orlando
- South Florida: It’s hard for Arctic air “to get all the way down there, but temperatures could be around the freezing mark. It would take a lot to get Miami around freezing but interior locations could potentially slip below freezing,” DaSilva said.
Will it snow in Florida?
“I would say it’s zero chance with the January 3-4 and 7-8 events,” said Michael Doll, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
“If the blast is intense enough during the second week of January, then it’s possible some people in Florida can see some snow flakes,” according to her.
Moisture is required, in addition to proper temperature alignment. And that’s usually the case in Florida, where cold fronts bring dry air.
However, if everything goes as planned, snow or flurries are not out of the question at this time.
How far south has it snowed in Florida?
Snowfall has been reported as far south as Miami Beach.
The National Weather Service reported that snow fell in South Florida for the first time in recorded history on January 19, 1977.