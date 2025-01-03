Four New Nevada Laws Take Effect January 1st!

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2025, we not only welcomed a new year, but a new set of laws went into effect across Nevada. From diaper discounts to motorcycle licenses, here’s an overview of what’s changing—and why you should care.

Out with Subminimum Wages for Disabled Employees

It is no longer legal for someone with a disability to earn pennies per hour. (That was a thing.) According to AB259, new contracts in Nevada cannot include subminimum wages for disabled employees. This is part of a phased effort to completely eliminate the practice by 2028. Why does this matter? Because paying someone three cents per hour is not only out of date, but also disgusting. This law is the result of a nationwide effort to make pay equity a reality, and it’s long overdue. Motorcycle License Mulligans

Ever been caught riding a motorcycle without a valid license? Nevada’s new SB423 offers you a second chance. If you are pulled over without a motorcycle license, you can avoid the penalty if you complete a motorcycle safety course and obtain your license within nine months. Consider it a free pass for those of us who ride two wheels. The goal here is to make getting a license easier while also promoting safety, but let’s be honest—this is also good news for procrastinators. Diaper Discounts Are Here

Parents, rejoice! Diapers will be officially exempt from Nevada’s state sales tax beginning this year, thanks to SB428. After over 68% of voters approved this in November, diapers have joined essentials such as food and feminine hygiene products on the tax-free list. This means more money in your pocket—and fewer tears when you reach the checkout line. (At least from your wallet.) Grounding Chinese Drones