Former Obama aide said Donald Trump is ‘smarter’ than him and all of his critics

Former Obama adviser Van Jones stated in a recent interview that President-elect Donald Trump was smarter than himself and all of his critics.

“Can we cut it out?” Donald Trump isn’t an idiot. Let me be very clear. Donald Trump is more intelligent than me, you, and all of his critics.

Do you know how I know? “Because he has the White House, the Senate, the House, the Supreme Court, and popular support,” Jones stated.

During an interview on his YouTube channel, former CNN reporter Chris Cilizza asked Jones about Trump’s successful presidential campaign.

“He has a massive media ecosystem built around and for him, as well as religious fervor in a political movement that surrounds him.

And his best friend is the wealthiest person in history, and the most influential Kennedy is with him,” Jones added.

Jones claimed Trump was the most powerful person in our lifetimes and portrayed the Democratic Party as “idiots.”

“We’re the idiots,” he admitted. “We lost. Therefore, we must return to the locker room, sit down, and analyze how we lost.

Upon closer inspection, we found that our defeat was a result of arrogance, elitism, a lack of respect for others, and a failure to listen to people.

The former Obama adviser, who also works as a CNN commentator, has spoken out several times in recent weeks about Democrats’ election loss.

“There’s a reckoning inside the Democratic Party,” Jones told the New York Times Dealbook Summit this month.

“Kamala Harris promised us freedom, and she delivered. We no longer have to run anything in Washington, D.C.”That is not what we signed up for; it is what we received.”

He then listed a number of prominent figures who have become so disillusioned with Democratic Party politics that they have joined the MAGA movement.

“RFK was a rebel within our party; he wanted to run against Joe Biden fairly and squarely, but the DNC refused and pushed him out. You can walk down the list. “Don’t forget Elon Musk was an Andrew Yang Democrat four years ago; he’s out,” Jones stated.

“You can walk down the list. Joe Rogan was very supportive of Michelle Obama, was a Bernie supporter, and is now out. So something has happened in this party where the rebels no longer feel like they belong, and we need to be able to talk about it openly.”

Jones eventually placed some blame on Biden.

“I love Joe Biden. Joe Biden picked me out of the puppy pile and gave me a chance to work with you guys, I love him, he should have walked away and let other people in this party step up to the bat, he didn’t, and we paid the price,” he said.

SOURCE