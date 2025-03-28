Forecast for the California Mountains: Lassen and Plumas might see seven inches of snow by Friday at five o’clock

Sacramento – A fresh snowfall has blanketed the Northern California mountains, and the effects are expected to last until the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. PDT Friday for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, and the Northern Sierra Nevada’s West Slope. The storm is expected to bring 3 to 7 inches of snow above 5,500 feet, with peak elevations receiving up to 10 inches.

Travelers should expect slippery roads, chain controls, and delays, especially on higher elevation routes such as Highway 50 and Interstate 80 near Blue Canyon. The snowfall may have a significant impact on the Friday morning commute, particularly in Quincy and Chester.

Caltrans urges drivers to check conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by dialing 511. Officials advise slowing down, keeping a winter emergency kit, and exercising caution on mountain roads.

This late-season system continues a pattern of intermittent storms for the Sierra region, where snowfall is critical for water supply but poses ongoing transportation challenges.

Source