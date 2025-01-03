For Trump inauguration, Hundreds of Pennsylvania National Guards soldiers, airmen heading to DC

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard has confirmed that it will send several hundred service members to the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC.

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration is quickly approaching, with only three weeks until he takes the oath of office for the second time, and the first since defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on January 20, 2017.

In preparation for Trump’s second inauguration, the Pennsylvania National Guard will provide security.

According to State Public Affairs Officer Wayne V. Hall, the Pennsylvania National Guard will provide “more than 750 Soldiers and Airmen to support the District of Columbia National Guard in ensuring the safe execution of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, and associated events.”

In January 2021, former Governor Tom Wolf dispatched approximately 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members to assist the Washington D.C. National Guard with President Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

According to Nexstar’s Washington DC Bureau, this year’s inauguration, which falls on Martin Luther King Day, will include a luncheon at the Capitol and a parade celebration.

There will also be a “victory rally” the day before Inauguration Day on Sunday, January 19, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

