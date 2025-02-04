For This Retiree Group, The New Social Security Benefits for February 2025 Will Arrive in the Coming Days

A specific group of US citizens could soon receive a new Social Security check. Although the administration has already sent out these checks, some Americans may not receive them for several days. It all depends on whether they are eligible for the payment and which method of collection they prefer.

Now that we are well into the second month of 2025 and may receive an IRS stimulus check as a result of the Tax Refund, knowing whether we will receive the new Social Security payment is important for managing our finances.

Even if we do not receive the first Social Security payments in February 2025, we do not need to worry because the Administration will send additional payments throughout the second month of the year.

How to get the new Social Security payment?

Social Security retirees receive their benefits on different days of the month. Everything depends on two pieces of information. On the one hand, this is the year of retirement. On the other hand, consider the day of birth. We have four different payment days for these benefits each month.

The first of these payments is being sent out today, February 3, 2025, but not all Americans will receive it. To be eligible for this check, you must have received the benefit prior to May 1997. In order to receive payment today, you must also have a specific collection method in place.

And that is precisely the key to being able to collect the check today or within a few days. With Direct Deposit, the money appears in the current account as soon as the Administration sends it.

Without this collection method, the money would arrive a few days later. This is required if you want to receive it on February 3rd or later this week.

