US local news

Florida man arrested for allegedly posting, “America Needs One Good Bullet to Be Saved,” and ‘Violent’ Threats Against President Trump

By Oliver

Published on:

A Florida man learned the hard way that posting your true inner thoughts online can have serious consequences.

Shannon Depararro Atkins was arrested Friday night after allegedly making “violent” threats against President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post, authorities apprehended Atkins after receiving a tip, and the West Palm Beach resident allegedly admitted to making the “violent posts,” police said.

So, what did he post? According to the report, Atkins allegedly wrote on Facebook on January 19, a day before Trump was inaugurated for his second term, “America needs one good bullet to be saved.” Atkins also stated on his Facebook page that he had been banned from Elon Musk’s X. “I was banned from ‘X’ because I said I hoped and prayed someone would kill him.

History is meant to repeat itself. We haven’t had any assassinations in years.” Although that may seem like a lot, it wasn’t all…

A day later, he allegedly wrote “Bullets please.” Please, Jesus! “Save America” was written over an image of a meme calling inauguration day a “day of mourning.”

According to the New York Post, the 46-year-old was arrested shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday during a traffic stop in West Palm Beach. While there, police say they discovered cocaine.

Atkins is currently charged with drug possession as well as one count of written or electronic threats to kill, cause bodily harm, or carry out a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony, according to the New York Post. He was detained at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Main Detention Center.

SOURCE

