Owosso

Flint man charged in shooting death of 14-year-old girlfriend

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Flint, Michigan – Authorities identified the Flint man charged with shooting and killing his 14-year-old girlfriend last week.

Jermaine Robinson, 18, was charged in Genesee County District Court with first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to the Flint Police Department, Robinson and his 14-year-old girlfriend had an argument on March 11 at a home on Millbrook Drive in the townhome complex behind River Village Apartments, north of downtown.

The argument escalated into gunfire, and the 14-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Robinson was arrested at the scene and transported to Genesee County Jail.

Robinson remained in custody following his arraignment, with no bond offered. He is waiting for a probable cause conference on March 27.

Source

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

