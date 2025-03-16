Owosso

Firefighters battle brush fires in West Michigan despite the’very high’ wildfire risk

By Lucas

Published on:

VESTABURG, Michigan — Firefighters in West Michigan battled brush fires in dry, windy conditions Friday night and Saturday morning, including one that burned several acres in northeast Montcalm County.

Mikki Jo Palmer shared a video with 13 ON YOUR SIDE of a large area of forest and brush on fire around 9 p.m. Friday on Lake Montcalm Road near Vestaburg.

In the video, flames could be seen rising above the trees, with several smaller trees, bushes, and brush on fire near the road.

The street was lined with fire trucks, one of which was seen using a water cannon to spray nearby flames.

After several hours, the fire was brought under control. It is believed that no one was injured, and it is unclear whether any property was damaged.

Fires were reported near Grand Haven and Cedar Springs on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Despite some rain early Saturday morning, dry, warmer, and windier conditions are expected to keep the fire danger high.

There are burn permit restrictions in place throughout the state, and fire danger maps show that all of Michigan is at “very high” risk of wildfires.

Lucas

