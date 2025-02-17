Firefighters battle a house fire under difficult conditions near Sarcoxie; two individuals are injured

Newton County, Missouri – At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, NCCC E-911 received reports of a residential structure fire on Beech Road, just west of Tiger Road.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Diamond Fire, Granby Fire, Duenweg Fire, Pierce City Fire, and Newton County Ambulance all responded.

As firefighters arrived, they received a report of a 2-story structure with flames that was “heavily involved.”

As firefighters arrived and began executing a shuttle from Sarcoxie to the fill site, the roads became extremely slick.

We are told that two adults in the residence suffered burns and smoke inhalation, with one being transported to a nearby hospital before we arrived. That individual’s current status is unknown. The second resident was being treated on the scene. It is unclear whether they were transported for treatment.

Fighting the fire was difficult due to high winds and bitter cold temperatures. The actual temperature was 23 degrees, with NW winds at 15-20 mph. The wind chill is 2 °.

The home was completely destroyed when the roof collapsed and was devoured by flames fed by high winds.

There were no injuries among firefighters.

