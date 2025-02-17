US local news

Firefighters battle a house fire under difficult conditions near Sarcoxie; two individuals are injured

By Oliver

Published on:

Firefighters battle a house fire under difficult conditions near Sarcoxie; two individuals are injured

Newton County, Missouri – At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, NCCC E-911 received reports of a residential structure fire on Beech Road, just west of Tiger Road.

Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Diamond Fire, Granby Fire, Duenweg Fire, Pierce City Fire, and Newton County Ambulance all responded.

As firefighters arrived, they received a report of a 2-story structure with flames that was “heavily involved.”

As firefighters arrived and began executing a shuttle from Sarcoxie to the fill site, the roads became extremely slick.

We are told that two adults in the residence suffered burns and smoke inhalation, with one being transported to a nearby hospital before we arrived. That individual’s current status is unknown. The second resident was being treated on the scene. It is unclear whether they were transported for treatment.

Fighting the fire was difficult due to high winds and bitter cold temperatures. The actual temperature was 23 degrees, with NW winds at 15-20 mph. The wind chill is 2 °.

The home was completely destroyed when the roof collapsed and was devoured by flames fed by high winds.

There were no injuries among firefighters.

This is a breaking news story; stay tuned for more updates on KOAM News Now and Joplin News First. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark to your phone. Check back frequently for story updates and new articles, which are posted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Source

For You!

Darrell Armstrong, the Mavericks coach, has been detained on an aggravated assault charge

Darrell Armstrong, the Mavericks coach, has been detained on an aggravated assault charge

Argentine president may face impeachment proceedings for hyping cryptocurrencies that later crashed

Argentine president may face impeachment proceedings for hyping cryptocurrencies that later crashed

Disgusting' Kansas City Cops Throw Innocent Black Nurse In Jail for Four Days on Invalid Warrant After Another Woman Stole Her Identity—Now She is Suing

Disgusting’: Kansas City Cops Throw Innocent Black Nurse In Jail for Four Days on Invalid Warrant After Another Woman Stole Her Identity—Now She is Suing

Firefighters battle a house fire under difficult conditions near Sarcoxie; two individuals are injured

Firefighters battle a house fire under difficult conditions near Sarcoxie; two individuals are injured

IRS Income Tax Refunds schedule unveiled Payments are hitting bank accounts

IRS Income Tax Refunds schedule unveiled: Payments are hitting bank accounts

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS Income Tax Refunds schedule unveiled Payments are hitting bank accounts

IRS Income Tax Refunds schedule unveiled: Payments are hitting bank accounts

New Tax Refunds on the way Find out when the IRS will send your 2025 stimulus check

New Tax Refunds on the way: Find out when the IRS will send your 2025 stimulus check

SNAP Food Stamps will appear on the EBT card of families living in these states

SNAP Food Stamps will appear on the EBT card of families living in these states

Confirmed Not all homeowners will have to declare the rental income to the IRS

Confirmed: Not all homeowners will have to declare the rental income to the IRS

These Minor Errors Can Leave You Without Your SNAP Benefits Really Quickly

These Minor Errors Can Leave You Without Your SNAP Benefits Really Quickly

Collecting Valuable Jefferson Nickels: Top 8 to Look For

8 Mercury Dime Coins That Hold Significant Value – A Collector’s Guide to Valuable Finds

Treasure Hunt: 8 Rare Vintage Coins Worth Collecting Today

7 Rare Coins Worth $10,000,000 – The Ultimate Collector’s Dream

Shocking Coin Discoveries: 3 Rare Dimes and Bicentennial Coins Worth Millions

SNAP Benefits Being Delivered This Week to Thousands in One State

SNAP Benefits Being Delivered This Week to Thousands in One State

Confirmed by the IRS Tax Refunds Are Quite Big This Year (Up to $300 Extra)

Confirmed by the IRS: Tax Refunds Are Quite Big This Year (Up to $300 Extra)

Leave a Comment