Find out if you are eligible for the new Social Security payment on February 12th

On February 12, 2025, US citizens with accepted Social Security checks may receive a new retirement payment. To receive this new check, simply meet certain requirements regarding the year of retirement and the day of birth.

As a result, we don’t need to meet any additional requirements to have this money in our checking account. The Social Security Administration will issue this check on February 12th, but whether we receive it sooner or later will depend on the collection method we select.

In short, we must determine whether our Social Security check is accepted before or after May 1997. This month will determine whether we are in Group 1 of retirees or Groups 2, 3, and 4.

Payments to pensioners prior to May 1997 are always made on the third of each month, with some exceptions. The other groups, 2, 3, and 4, consist of pensioners born after May 1997. On February 12th, Social Security will send new checks to the group 2 beneficiaries.

How to be eligible for Social Security on February 12th?

The truth is that by meeting only two requirements, the Social Security Administration will deposit this check into our checking account on the specified day. However, in order to receive the money on February 12th, we must have Direct Deposit activated as our collection method.

Leaving aside the collection method, the requirements to be able to form part of group 2 and, thus, receive Social Security on this day are:

  • To have been receiving a Social Security benefit since after May 1997.
  • Be born between the 1st and 10th day of any month.

The day of birth is critical in determining whether we receive payment earlier, on February 12th, or later, in any of the following weeks of the month. Remember that the maximum payment in February 2025 will be $5,180, but not every American receives such a large Social Security payment.

