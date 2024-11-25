Final SSDI Payment for November – Social Security Confirms Paydays Ahead of the 2025 COLA Increase

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a crucial benefit for individuals who cannot work due to a qualifying disability. As we approach the end of 2024, recipients are gearing up for their next payments and looking forward to the upcoming Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) boost. Here’s what you need to know about SSDI paydays, eligibility requirements, and how the COLA increase will impact future payments.

SSDI Payment

The last SSDI payment for November will be sent out on November 27, 2024. However, only certain individuals qualify for this specific payment date.

Eligibility Requirements:

To receive an SSDI payment on November 27, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a disability insurance recipient who qualified for benefits after May 1997 .

. Not be receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) .

. Have a birthday between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Additionally, maintaining eligibility is essential. If your disability improves, you are required to report the change to the Social Security Administration (SSA), as it may affect your benefits.

Payment Amounts:

Average SSDI payment : $1,542 per month.

: $1,542 per month. Maximum SSDI payment: Up to $3,822 per month.

SSDI Paydays

SSDI paydays in December follow a structured schedule, similar to November, based on birth dates and other criteria.

Key Payment Dates:

December 3, 2024: For recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 .

. Applies to individuals receiving both SSI and SSDI. SSI payments for December will be sent early, on November 29, to avoid delays due to SSA office closures. December 11, 2024: For recipients with birthdays between 1st and 10th of any month. December 18, 2024: For recipients with birthdays between 11th and 20th. December 24, 2024: For recipients with birthdays between 21st and 31st.

COLA Increase

The SSA’s 2.5% COLA increase will apply to SSDI, SSI, and retirement benefits. However, this adjustment will not appear in payments sent during November or December. SSDI recipients will notice the increase starting with their January 2025 payments.

Early COLA Payment Exception:

SSI recipients will receive the COLA-boosted payment on December 31, 2024, ahead of the new year.

Reporting Changes to SSA

To maintain SSDI eligibility, you must inform the SSA of any significant changes in your condition, such as an improvement in your disability. Failing to report such changes could result in overpayments or loss of benefits.

Date Payment Type November 27, 2024 Last SSDI payment of November for eligible recipients November 29, 2024 Early SSI payment for December December 3, 2024 SSDI payment for recipients before May 1997 or SSI+SSDI December 11, 2024 SSDI payment for birthdays 1-10 December 18, 2024 SSDI payment for birthdays 11-20 December 24, 2024 SSDI payment for birthdays 21-31 December 31, 2024 COLA-boosted SSI payment

COLA Adjustments

The upcoming 2.5% COLA increase is a welcome change for SSDI recipients, helping offset inflation and rising living costs. While the boost won’t apply to November or December payments, you can plan for slightly higher benefits starting in January 2025.

Staying informed about your payment schedule and requirements ensures you’ll receive the financial support you’re entitled to without delays or complications.

FAQs