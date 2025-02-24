February 26th will be the last Social Security payment of the month: Not all disability beneficiaries can get this check

The Social Security payment calendar frequently includes established payments that make life much easier for beneficiaries with disabilities in the United States.

Knowing when in the month we will be able to receive this new payment is critical for retirees to effectively plan their household budget.

In this regard, on February 26, 2025, we will receive the final payment corresponding to the monthly calendar for disability retirees.

As a result, knowing whether we are eligible to receive this new payment is critical. If we are not eligible for this payment, we may need to file a claim with Social Security, as the other groups have already received their monthly payments.

Disability retirees eligible for February 26th

The 26th of February 2025 will mark the end of Social Security payments, whether for disability or other reasons. The type of retirement does not affect the day we receive payments, so if our benefit is for retirement due to age, we should be able to receive it on February 26th.

There are two primary requirements for receiving this payment:

  • Your birthday must fall between the 21st and 31st of any given month.
  • You must have been receiving a retirement pension since after May 1997.

Only in this case will we be able to receive the payment on the 26th of February, so whether it is for Disability or for other reasons, we will still receive our retirement payment on that day.

Of course, the check will arrive on that specific day only if Direct Deposit is activated. If we do not have this collection method activated, the payment will arrive a few days later.

More Social Security payments in February

Although the payment on February 26th is the final payment for the month of February according to this month’s calendar, we may receive an additional payment on February 28th. However, this payment is for Supplemental Security Income, not disability.

The extra SSI check will be delivered on February 28th because March 1st is a weekend. When this occurs, the SSI benefit payment is sent on the previous business day.

This means February 28th, which will be a Friday next week. If you have Direct Deposit and accept this benefit, you will be able to receive your March payment before the month begins.

