Farmer’s Almanac predicts ‘wild weather’ in Michigan in February

Heavy snowfall, icy roads, high winds, and bitterly cold temperatures have greeted Michigan residents as the winter season begins. According to recent reports, residents of the Great Lakes state should prepare for wild weather in February.

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Wild Weather’ For Michigan In February

The Farmer’s Almanac predicted that Michigan would experience a ‘wet, winter whirlwind’ this season. Several winter storms dumped a lot of snow on multiple counties in January. Long-range forecasts also show Michigan experiencing wild weather in February. Residents in Michigan should prepare for a temperature and precipitation rollercoaster.

According to the almanac, February will kick off with frigid temperatures followed by heavy bouts of snowfall:

The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide, especially across the Northern Plains. As this very cold air blows across the Great Lakes, heavy snow showers and snow squalls will bring intense bursts of snow to the lee (east) of the Lakes.

While the first week of February appears to be similar to January, we may see a warming trend during the second week of the month. Temperatures then fall in the third week, and it is worth noting that precipitation is expected to be above average.

Feb 1-10 Snowy periods, very cold

Feb 11-16 Showers, warmer

Feb 17-25 Snowy periods, turning very cold

Feb 26-28 Snow showers, chilly

Meteorologists predict that these unexpected weather changes will result in a messy, wintry month with heavy snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

