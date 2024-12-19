US local news

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

By Oliver

Published on:

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

A viral phony photo of Elon Musk with a barrel chest aroused health concerns, although the image had been edited. Find out the truth about it.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire notorious for inciting controversy and debate, recently became the focus of attention for a personal reason: his body. A photoshopped photograph of Musk with an abnormally swollen stomach and chest began spreading online, sparking a frenzy of concern about his health.

On November 10, 2024, a phony photo of Musk with a barrel-shaped chest became viral on X (previously Twitter). The image soon spread, fueling suspicions about Musk’s health and increasing the possibility that he had developed barrel chest. The tweet, sent by a now-defunct account, received millions of views and significant shares.

As the modified image spread, several online users theorized that Musk might have “barrel chest.” This disorder generates an excessively rounded and puffy chest, which is commonly associated with lung difficulties. As the discussion progressed, some worried if Musk’s image suggested an underlying health condition.

Despite the online hysteria, the viral image was not authentic. Fact-checkers and media outlets, including Snopes, validated the image’s alteration. The image was artificially altered from a YouTube video posted in June 2024, in which Musk appears normally. An unknown user then altered the shot to make Musk’s chest and stomach appear abnormally enormous.

Although the changed photograph aroused significant speculation about Musk’s health, the truth is that it was only the result of modification. There was no proof to back up the health worries that spread online.

Musk has stayed fairly mute on the subject, prompting many to question how such a false photo could garner so much attention.

This is not the first time Elon Musk’s appearance has attracted public attention. Musk’s unconventional lifestyle and strange tweets never fail to generate news — but this time, the focus was on a distortion of his anatomy.

SOURCE

For You!

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

Donald Trump's troubling war on the press continues to grow Lloyd Green

Donald Trump’s troubling war on the press continues to grow | Lloyd Green

'My Breakpoint' After losing her employment at Frisch's, she had to evacuate home

‘My Breakpoint’ | After losing her employment at Frisch’s, she had to evacuate home

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

Oliver

Recommend For You

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

How to Handle Late SSDI Payments and When to Call Social Security

Leave a Comment