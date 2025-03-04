US local news

FAA starts investigation into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

By Oliver

Published on:

FAA starts investigation into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were alerted to other possible aircraft in the area when none were present.

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that several flight crews received the alerts.

“Several flight crews inbound to Reagan Washington National Airport received onboard alerts Saturday indicating another aircraft was nearby when no other aircraft were in the area,” according to the FAA. “Some of the crews executed go-arounds as a result of the alerts.”

“The FAA is investigating why the alerts occurred,” the agency stated.

The FAA did not specify which airlines received the alerts.

The investigation comes after a string of safety incidents and a week after an American Airlines flight arriving at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia, was forced to abort a landing to avoid another aircraft.

Investigators are still looking into the fatal Jan. 29 midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which killed dozens of people.

Days later, a Medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people.

Source

For You!

Mother launches wrongful death case against the Missouri Department of Corrections

Mother launches wrongful death case against the Missouri Department of Corrections

Elon Musk's DOGE tries to revoke leases for federal offices in Illinois

Elon Musk’s DOGE tries to revoke leases for federal offices in Illinois

The Treasury Department has suspended enforcement of ownership information reporting for millions of businesses

The Treasury Department has suspended enforcement of ownership information reporting for millions of businesses

Kroger CEO resigns from $150 billion grocery business due to 'some personal actions,' forfeiting 2024 bonus

Kroger CEO resigns from $150 billion grocery business due to ‘some personal actions,’ forfeiting 2024 bonus

FAA starts investigation into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

FAA starts investigation into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

Oliver

Recommend For You

Could you get a DOGE check from Trump and Musk in Mississippi What you need to know

Could you get a DOGE check from Trump and Musk in Mississippi? What you need to know

$725 California Stimulus Checks Are Coming This January – Check Payment Date and Eligibility Criteria

$725 California Stimulus Checks Are Coming This January – Check Payment Date and Eligibility Criteria

$768 SNAP Payments for Families of 3 Arriving Next Week Check Eligibility Criteria

$768 SNAP Payments for Families of 3 Arriving Next Week: Check Eligibility Criteria

If you have put this on your tax return the IRS will investigate you

If you have put this on your tax return the IRS will investigate you

IRS Tax Season 2025 This is the best way to check where is my refund

IRS Tax Season 2025: This is the best way to check where is my refund

Find Out Who Gets up to $1,756 From SNAP Benefits in Florida This Month

Find Out Who Gets up to $1,756 From SNAP Benefits in Florida This Month

These Mistakes Could Wipe Out Your Tax Refund and Make You Lose Up to $3,100

These Mistakes Could Wipe Out Your Tax Refund and Make You Lose Up to $3,100

IRS-tax-refunds-in-March-Heres-when-you-could-receive-your-money

IRS tax refunds in March | Here’s when you could receive your money

675-Montana-Property-Tax-Rebate-Payment-Check-Who-is-Eligible-amp-Payment-Date

$675 Montana Property Tax Rebate Payment, Check Who is Eligible & Payment Date

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

The first wave of IRS Tax Refund payments is coming to an end: you can still get your stimulus check

SNAP-Payments-to-Resume-in-Texas-Up-to-1756-Coming-to-Your-Lone-Star-Card

SNAP Payments to Resume in Texas: Up to $1,756 Coming to Your Lone Star Card

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025 Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2025: Keys and Requirements to Get It From the IRS

Leave a Comment