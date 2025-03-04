FAA starts investigation into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking into why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were alerted to other possible aircraft in the area when none were present.

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that several flight crews received the alerts.

“Several flight crews inbound to Reagan Washington National Airport received onboard alerts Saturday indicating another aircraft was nearby when no other aircraft were in the area,” according to the FAA. “Some of the crews executed go-arounds as a result of the alerts.”

“The FAA is investigating why the alerts occurred,” the agency stated.

The FAA did not specify which airlines received the alerts.

The investigation comes after a string of safety incidents and a week after an American Airlines flight arriving at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia, was forced to abort a landing to avoid another aircraft.

Investigators are still looking into the fatal Jan. 29 midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which killed dozens of people.

Days later, a Medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people.

Source