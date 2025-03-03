F--- you, Black b----' Man who went on racist tirade and assaulted postal worker over placing Kamala Harris flyers in mail is convicted

A Michigan man faces a year in jail after a jury convicted him of assaulting a US Postal Service employee who placed flyers for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in his mailbox. Russell Valleau, 62, launched a racist and sexist tirade against the Black mail carrier, saying “F— you …” “Suck my d—, you black b—.”

After a three-day trial and two hours of deliberations, the jury found 62-year-old Russell Valleau guilty of assaulting a federal employee but acquitted him of using a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the mail carrier was in her truck on Rockwell Street in Farmington Hills, about 25 miles northwest of Detroit, at 5 p.m. on September 26 when Valleau approached her on his bicycle and began yelling profanities.

He was upset about receiving a mailer from the then-Democratic nominee for President, saying he didn’t want that ‘Black b— in my mailbox.’ He also stated, “I’m tired of getting this black, nasty b— mail.”

The carrier wasn’t sure what the defendant meant by this. She said if he didn’t want the mail, he could just leave it in the mailbox. Valleau reiterated the ‘black b—’ mail’ comment, adding ‘do your f—in’ job.

The carrier instructed Valleau to back away and rolled up the window. As she did, he pulled out a knife and made a move toward her. In fear for her life, she maced him with the pepper spray issued by the USPS. A neighbor confirmed the carrier’s version of events, saying she heard Valleau yell “Ow my eyes” and fall into a ditch. Valleau appeared intoxicated.

Cops interviewed the defendant the next day, and he denied touching the carrier. He claimed he didn’t remember what he told her. Authorities said he continued to make racist remarks while in custody, using slurs to describe the mail carrier. When officers confronted him about his language, he allegedly responded with more slurs.

“A letter carrier was simply trying to do her job, and this defendant physically attacked her while using racist and offensive language,” Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck said in a statement. “This type of behavior has no place in our community and will not be tolerated.”

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Valleau was also charged by the state in connection with the incident.

Valleau has been charged with felony ethnic intimidation, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, and misdemeanor assault, which could land him in jail for about three months.

“In this highly charged political moment, everyone has the right to their political opinion and vote,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald stated. “Regardless of our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race or for performing their duties. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases.”

The current status of the state charges is unclear. Valleau faces up to one year in prison when he is sentenced in the federal case on May 27.

Source