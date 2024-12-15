Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

The housing market in 2025 continues to challenge both buyers and renters. While elevated mortgage rates and limited inventory make homeownership a difficult goal, renters might find some relief as rental prices stabilize. Here’s a breakdown of what experts predict for the real estate market this year, and how it could impact your plans.

Home

Buying a house in 2025 remains a tough task. Mortgage rates are expected to stay high, hovering between 6% and 7%. The unpredictability stems from economic factors and potential policy changes under the new Republican administration. Real estate platform Redfin warns that a presidential transition year often adds to market uncertainty, with this year shaping up to be particularly volatile.

High Prices Persist

In 2024, the housing market defied expectations as home prices continued to climb, despite higher mortgage rates and increased inventory. For 2025, experts like Redfin and Realtor.com predict further price growth:

Redfin: A 4% increase in median home-sale prices.

Realtor.com: A slightly lower 3.7% growth forecast.

While Realtor.com anticipates an 11.7% increase in inventory, Redfin believes the supply will still fall short of demand. This scarcity is exacerbated by current homeowners, especially older ones, who prefer to “age in place” rather than sell at a potential loss. As a result, homeownership remains out of reach for many.

Rental

For renters, the outlook is brighter. Both Redfin and Realtor.com expect rents to remain flat or even drop slightly in 2025. This trend is largely driven by frustrated sellers converting properties into rentals, increasing supply and tempering prices. Combined with modest wage growth, renting might feel more affordable, particularly in cities where rents have soared in recent years.

Renters looking to upgrade their living arrangements or find better deals may find this year to be an opportune time. The cooling rental market offers a chance to relocate without facing steep price hikes.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates in 2025 are unlikely to see drastic changes. Realtor.com predicts a gradual decline to the low-6% range by year’s end. However, Redfin maintains a more conservative stance, projecting rates closer to 7% due to economic factors like:

Proposed tariffs under the Trump administration, which could drive inflation.

Potential tax cuts, which may increase the federal deficit.

What Could Lower Rates?

Redfin acknowledges that if the economy weakens or policy plans are scaled back, rates could fall closer to the low-6% range. However, even with slight rate reductions, rising home prices will keep mortgage payments high for most buyers.

Key Takeaways

Aspect 2025 Forecast Home Prices Up 3.7%–4% Mortgage Rates 6%–7% (depending on economic conditions) Rental Prices Flat or slightly lower Inventory Growth Up 11.7%, but still insufficient to meet demand

Challenges

The 2025 housing market reflects a growing divide between buyers and renters. For prospective homebuyers, affordability remains a hurdle as rising prices and mortgage rates keep monthly payments high. Conversely, renters may find relief in a more stable market with greater supply.

Those hoping to purchase a home may benefit from keeping an eye on local market conditions and considering government policies that could influence rates. Renters, on the other hand, might seize the opportunity to find better deals without waiting for the housing market to cool further.

