US local news

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

By Oliver

Published on:

EXCLUSIVE Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

Democrats intend to force Republicans in the Senate to testify on Medicaid during Thursday evening’s “Vote-a-Rama” as potential cuts to the program become a source of contention in budget discussions, particularly among Republicans in states that rely on it.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who recently won re-election in a state that also voted for President Donald Trump, is introducing several amendments to the Senate GOP’s budget resolution, all of which aim to preserve Medicaid, according to her office, which exclusively shared with Fox News Digital.

Several of her amendments will protect Medicaid access and funding for seniors, children, drug addicts, rural Americans, and pregnant women.

“Americans want us to reduce the cost of their health care, not take it away from new mothers, seniors in long-term care, and low-income children,” Baldwin told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

“Republicans have claimed they would protect Medicaid – despite their budget telling us otherwise – but tonight, they will have the chance to put their money where their mouth is: Will they prevent Medicaid from being cut, or will they put it on the chopping block to fund their billionaire tax break?”

Her amendments are expected to receive votes after those proposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democrats. According to a Senate Democratic source, the first amendment of the evening will be aimed at preventing Republicans from renewing the tax cuts included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which is a top priority for Trump.

Such cuts could be unpopular in Republican states with significant Medicaid coverage, such as Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, and West Virginia, all of which had more than 25% of their populations covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) last year, according to KFF.

Senate Republicans passed a procedural vote on their budget last week, triggering a 50-hour debate clock that will expire on Thursday evening. Then, a “Vote-a-Rama,” or voting marathon, will begin.

Source

 

For You!

A planned mass casualty attack at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

A planned “mass casualty attack” at a Houston-area high school was prevented, according to the FBI

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

Hamas returned two bodies identified as Bibas children, but mother Shiri was not among them

EXCLUSIVE Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

EXCLUSIVE: Democrats will push votes on Medicaid as it becomes a sore topic in Senate budget fight

UPDATE A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

UPDATE: A Mound Bayou woman has been sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi's company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Mississippi’s company owner sentenced for COVID stimulus fraud

Oliver

Recommend For You

Montana $675 Stimulus Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

Montana $675 Stimulus Check: How to Apply, Eligibility, Payment Dates, and Key Benefits

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025 Find out when you could get your stimulus check

IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: Find out when you could get your stimulus check

SNAP Food Stamps Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

SNAP Food Stamps: Last states to send money to EBT cards in February

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Bans Over SNAP Benefits in One State: You Might Have Problems to Buy Some Items Soon

Where’s My Tax Refund The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

Where’s My Tax Refund: The IRS Might Delay Your Money And There’s a Reason

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

If you have received a text message from the IRS informing you that you have received a $1400 refund, the scam may have already begun – New Scam

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

Confirmed by the IRS – $1700 to be paid today the 20th if you meet this requirement

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

These New York citizens can get an IRS stimulus check in 2025

IRS Tax Season If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

IRS Tax Season: If you do not meet these essential requirements you will not get a Tax Refund 2025

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

SNAP payments of $292 for eligible Americans are now available in all these states

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns this is what the IRS says

10 most important credits and deductions for US tax returns: this is what the IRS says

Texas SNAP Benefits More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Texas SNAP Benefits: More Payments of up to $1,756 Hitting Your Bank Account in the Coming Days

Leave a Comment