Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Authorities in California are investigating the fatal shooting of a former NASA engineer who was watching a Golden State Warriors basketball game on television Wednesday night.

Earl Rhue, 75, was reportedly visiting the home of a family friend and his daughter in Oakland on Wednesday night when the three were watching the Warriors game on television, according to local Fox affiliate KTVU.

Rhue went outside for a cigarette around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue, when his family members reported hearing gunshots in the street.

“We heard a gunshot,” family friend Maria Rosa Keys told KTVU. “But the television was on really loud.” She claimed she heard someone yell “help” outside the house.

Within minutes, she reported seeing patrol car lights outside as police responded to the shooting. At that moment, Keys disclosed her knowledge of Rhue’s shooting.

Police reported that they took Rhue to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but later that night, they pronounced him dead.

Maria Martens, Rhue’s daughter, who was present in the house during the shooting, expressed surprise at the swiftness of the events.

“I was shocked to learn that’s what happened,” Martens stated. “And how fast it happened.” According to Keys, Rhue spoke at a life celebration ceremony for her late husband Calvin only six months ago. She also mentioned that Rhue and Calvin were close friends.

Rhue worked as an engineer for NASA after receiving his master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Keys referred to him as a “Renaissance man,” who, in addition to working for NASA, was a puppeteer at Children’s Fairyland. He had recently worked as a food delivery driver, according to Keys.

According to police, the shooting occurred when an unknown suspect attempted to carjack Rhue while he was sitting in his car, smoking. Keys also mentioned that he had always been a source of strength and comfort for her family.

“In addition to the brilliant mind he had, he also just loved people,” Keys told me. “What happened last night was so tragic we’re still reeling from it, and we will be for a long time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

