Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

A FORMER Australian child actor has tragically died in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

British-born Rory Callum Sykes, 32, was trapped inside a self-contained cottage in Malibu after it caught fire from flying embers.

Skyes’ death was confirmed by his mother Shelley, who described him as a “wonderful” son.

Shelley stated that she attempted to extinguish the embers that had landed on the roof of the 17-acre property with a hose, but the water supply had been turned off.

She had to drive a quarter mile to find first responders after failing to reach them through 911.

Skyes’ death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to firefighters.

The heartbroken mother wrote to 10 News, “I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was turned off.

“When the fire department returned my call, his cottage had been completely destroyed. “He will be greatly missed.”

Skyes was born blind and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“He overcame so much with surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and to be able to learn how to walk,” the woman’s mother said.

He previously worked as a child actor and hosted the British RTV show Kiddy Kapers in 1998, according to NewsAU.

The New York Post reports that Skyes’ tragic death is not included in the official death toll from the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

So far, at least 11 people have been killed, and thousands of homes have been destroyed.

For days, out-of-control flames have raged through neighborhoods, with fierce winds threatening to fuel the towering inferno.

The Palisades fire, the largest of the six currently burning, has destroyed over 5,000 homes and structures in its path.

A bushfire is said to have started the wildfire in the Palisades on Tuesday, and it had spread to more than 15,000 acres by the next morning.

Latest updates on the devastating LA fires :

Palisades : At least 21,596 acres, 8% contained

: At least 21,596 acres, 8% contained Eaton : At least 14,117 acres, 3% contained

: At least 14,117 acres, 3% contained Kenneth: At least 1,052 acres, 50% contained

At least 1,052 acres, 50% contained Hurst : At least 771 acres, 70% contained

: At least 771 acres, 70% contained Lidia : At least 395 acres, 98% contained

: At least 395 acres, 98% contained Archer: At least 19 acres, 0% contained

So far, the devastating fire has consumed more than 21,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, and other iconic landmarks in Los Angeles.

Authorities have now issued mandatory evacuation orders, urging people to leave the area from Sunset Boulevard north to Encino Reservoir.

So far, only 8% of the Palisades fire has been contained.

Other fires in the area include the SunSet Fire, which is ravaging the Hollywood Hills.

The Kenneth Fire, another raging inferno, has prompted widespread evacuations in Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

It is being investigated as arson, and one suspect has been arrested.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said areas of the city “look like a bomb was dropped in them,” describing the fires as a “crisis.”

The devastating fires are set to have a costly impact on the city and its residents – with private forecaster Accuweather estimating the total damage and economic loss up to $150 billion.

Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed over 1,400 firefighters, with additional teams arriving from neighbouring states, but the battle to contain the flames is far from over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles to meet the victims of the devasting wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also served food and donated toys and essential supplies to the victims outside the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena.

Meanwhile, satellite images show that wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed entire blocks of homes.

The wind-fueled flames have not spared the homes of the rich and famous, with Hollywood A-listers tragically losing their homes to smouldering rubble.

This includes supermodel Bella Hadid, Spencer Pratt, and Oscar winner Mel Gibson.

Other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, 68, and Steven Spielberg, 78, had their homes narrowly escaped the fires.

Mandy Moore told trolls to “f*** off” after asking for donations to help her relatives who lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The This Is Us star responded online after receiving backlash for sharing a GoFundMe campaign for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Every year, Los Angeles prepares for wildfires, causing the city to feel ‘broken’. However, the city is determined to rebuild. It is not uncommon to see flames engulfing hills and even houses burning to the ground.

However, many residents have never seen anything as devastating as this week. And it’s far from over.

I spent time near Pacific Palisades, where thick smoke filled the air, and witnessed desperate families fleeing the city while others begged police to allow them access to their properties because roads were blocked.

“Everything is gone” was heard repeatedly as thousands of people were left homeless and with few possessions.

I was fortunate to have only lost power in my home, but I will never forget what I saw while traveling throughout the city.

It resembled a war zone.

During a visit to a shelter, I spoke with a resident who has been in his home for nearly 30 years and is fighting cancer. He stayed long after he was told to pack and leave.

Only when flames started leaping around his building did he gather his belongings and flee.

I reported from Altadena, where buildings were still engulfed in flames and there were few fire trucks on the scene due to emergency services being overwhelmed.

Cars and school buses were completely destroyed, and heartbroken families stood around in shock, unable to comprehend what had occurred.

As the sun set, I drove back home towards the city center, which I assumed was safe, until I noticed orange flames leaping behind buildings just minutes from my home.

I felt sick. I’d never seen wildfires this close to Hollywood, and suddenly, phones rang with emergency notifications to evacuate the area.

Traffic lights and street lamps were out, and areas littered with fallen trees from the strong winds became congested.

I consider myself extremely fortunate to live just minutes outside the evacuation zone, but friends panicked and fled their homes.

Although many people around the world will dismiss the news that wealthy people have lost their homes, the reality is quite different.

The entire city feels broken; everyone, from single mothers to the elderly, has gone through hell.

People are angry.

Dozens have spoken out about their insurance policies being canceled just months before the fires, while others are outraged by alleged corruption and mismanagement.

They may be angry. However, they are also hopeful. The people of Los Angeles are strong.

We’ll get through this. And we’ll rebuild.

SOURCE