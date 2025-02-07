Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps) is a federal program that assists low-income families in purchasing food across the United States.

In Texas, the program has one of the largest populations, with an estimated 3.5 million beneficiaries, or one in every eight Texans who rely on it to make ends meet.

The great state of Texas administers SNAP benefits through the Lone Star Card, which is a necessary tool for those receiving these benefits. It is a debit card that works similarly to regular debit cards and can be used at USDA-approved merchants.

What is the Lone Star Card and how to apply for it?

The Lone Star Card is the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card used in Texas. It functions similarly to a debit or credit card, but instead of being linked to a bank account, it is preloaded with SNAP (food stamp) benefits and, in some cases, cash assistance.

Once your benefits application is approved, you will receive this card, which you can use at EBT-accepting establishments.

The simplest way to apply for SNAP benefits is online through the state’s official portal, Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC). If you prefer to do it in person, you can visit a local social services office or call the Texas SNAP hotline at 1-877-541-7905 for instructions.

Upcoming profit distribution dates in February

SNAP benefit payments began on February 1, and thousands of Lone Star Cards have already received their funds. Households that were certified before June 1, 2020 will receive their benefits between February 1 and 15, 2025, depending on the last digit of their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

The schedule for this group is as follows:

Last digit of the EDG is 0 : benefits available on February 1 (already paid)

: benefits available on (already paid) Last digit of the EDG is 1 : benefits available on February 3 (already paid)

: benefits available on (already paid) Last digit of the EDG is 2 : benefits available on February 5 (already paid)

: benefits available on (already paid) Last digit of the EDG is 3 : benefits available on February 6

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 4 : benefits available on February 7

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 5 : benefits available on February 9

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 6 : benefits available on February 11

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 7 : benefits available on February 12

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 8 : benefits available on February 13

: benefits available on Last digit of the EDG is 9: benefits available on February 15

If you have questions or need assistance with your Lone Star Card, its balance, how to use it, or any other issues that may arise when purchasing groceries, call Texas EBT customer service at 1-800-777-7328.

In fiscal year 2025, the maximum monthly SNAP benefits for Texas households will vary based on family size. For one person, the maximum amount is $292, with an estimated monthly average of $199.

The maximum monthly benefit for a two-person household is $536, with an average of $364. For an average American family of four, the maximum monthly amount will be $975, with an estimated average of $726.

