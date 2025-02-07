Finance

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

By Oliver

Published on:

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps) is a federal program that assists low-income families in purchasing food across the United States.

In Texas, the program has one of the largest populations, with an estimated 3.5 million beneficiaries, or one in every eight Texans who rely on it to make ends meet.

The great state of Texas administers SNAP benefits through the Lone Star Card, which is a necessary tool for those receiving these benefits. It is a debit card that works similarly to regular debit cards and can be used at USDA-approved merchants.

What is the Lone Star Card and how to apply for it?

The Lone Star Card is the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card used in Texas. It functions similarly to a debit or credit card, but instead of being linked to a bank account, it is preloaded with SNAP (food stamp) benefits and, in some cases, cash assistance.

Once your benefits application is approved, you will receive this card, which you can use at EBT-accepting establishments.

The simplest way to apply for SNAP benefits is online through the state’s official portal, Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC). If you prefer to do it in person, you can visit a local social services office or call the Texas SNAP hotline at 1-877-541-7905 for instructions.

Everything You Need to Know About SNAP Benefits in Texas for February: $975 For a Family of Four
Source (Google.com)

Upcoming profit distribution dates in February

SNAP benefit payments began on February 1, and thousands of Lone Star Cards have already received their funds. Households that were certified before June 1, 2020 will receive their benefits between February 1 and 15, 2025, depending on the last digit of their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

The schedule for this group is as follows:

  • Last digit of the EDG is 0: benefits available on February 1 (already paid)
  • Last digit of the EDG is 1: benefits available on February 3 (already paid)
  • Last digit of the EDG is 2: benefits available on February 5 (already paid)
  • Last digit of the EDG is 3: benefits available on February 6
  • Last digit of the EDG is 4: benefits available on February 7
  • Last digit of the EDG is 5: benefits available on February 9
  • Last digit of the EDG is 6: benefits available on February 11
  • Last digit of the EDG is 7: benefits available on February 12
  • Last digit of the EDG is 8: benefits available on February 13
  • Last digit of the EDG is 9: benefits available on February 15 

If you have questions or need assistance with your Lone Star Card, its balance, how to use it, or any other issues that may arise when purchasing groceries, call Texas EBT customer service at 1-800-777-7328.

In fiscal year 2025, the maximum monthly SNAP benefits for Texas households will vary based on family size. For one person, the maximum amount is $292, with an estimated monthly average of $199.

The maximum monthly benefit for a two-person household is $536, with an average of $364. For an average American family of four, the maximum monthly amount will be $975, with an estimated average of $726.

Also See:- The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

For You!

Amazon delivery driver shot in southwest Missouri; Missouri underway

Amazon delivery driver shot in southwest Missouri; Missouri underway

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

A Springfield man has been accused in connection with the death of a 14-year-old

A Springfield man has been accused in connection with the death of a 14-year-old

Dad and girlfriend who left his 15-year-old daughter ratchet-strapped to tree next to chicken coop for 3 days because she went to the bathroom

Dad and girlfriend who left his 15-year-old daughter ratchet-strapped to tree next to chicken coop for 3 days because she went to the bathroom on her own and ‘cannot be trusted’ are headed to prison

The pilot of the drone that attacked the firefighting jet risks a prison sentence

The pilot of the drone that attacked the firefighting jet risks a prison sentence

Oliver

Recommend For You

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

February's New SNAP Food Stamp Payments Checks for $292 Are Sent by These States

February’s New SNAP Food Stamp Payments: Checks for $292 Are Sent by These States

New SNAP Payment Confirmed Depending on Your State, This is the Day You Will Get Your Money - Full List

New SNAP Payment Confirmed: Depending on Your State, This is the Day You Will Get Your Money – Full List

If You Have Not Yet Received Your IRS Refund, Follow These 3 Simple Steps to Find Out Its Status

If You Have Not Yet Received Your IRS Refund, Follow These 3 Simple Steps to Find Out Its Status

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025?

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans pay attention to the details

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans: pay attention to the details

The IRS Warns Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

The IRS Warns: Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

Leave a Comment