Everything You Need to Know About SSI Payments in May 2025

Social Security retirement checks are sent every month to U.S. citizens, but for many, this amount is not enough to cover all expenses. That’s where SSI (Supplemental Security Income) comes in. This extra benefit is helpful for low-income citizens, but it’s important to understand how it works and when to expect the next payment.

When Will SSI Payments Arrive in May 2025?

SSI payments are usually sent out on the 1st of each month. However, if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment may be delayed. For example, May 1, 2025, falls on a Thursday, so you can expect your payment to arrive without any delays.

But, there’s an interesting twist this month. SSI benefitswill be paid twice in May 2025. This is because of an irregularity in the payment schedule for June, which means you’ll receive one payment on May 1st and another on May 30th.

How Much Can You Receive From SSI?

The amount you can receive from SSI depends on your circumstances:

Individual Beneficiaries : If you are receiving SSI as an individual, you can get up to $967 per month.

Couples: If you qualify for SSI along with an eligible spouse, the payment can go up to $1,450.

This extra payment can be a big help for many families, especially those facing financial challenges.

Eligibility for SSI Payments

To qualify for SSI benefits, you must meet the following requirements:

Low income: You need to have a low monthly income to be eligible. Age or Disability: You must be 65 years or older or have a disability.

If you meet these conditions, you can receive SSI payments every month.

