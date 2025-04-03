US local news

Every Target Store in New Jersey Will Close for One Day

By Oliver

Published on:

Every Target Store in New Jersey Will Close for One Day
Shopping online has grown in popularity, but there are times when it feels great to walk through a big box store and select items for my shopping cart. I’m grateful for stores that have convenient hours so that I can get something quickly.Brick and mortar stores are still very much needed.What happens when we learn that one of our favorite stores is closing, at least for one day.One of New Jersey’s favorites has confirmed that all of their New Jersey stores will be closed for one day.

Target stores in New Jersey will be closing for one day.

All 52 Target stores will close on Sunday, April 20th.If you’re wondering why that date, unlike Christmas, which falls on December 25th every year, Easter Sunday’s date changes each year. Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 20th for Easter. This year, Easter appears to be so late.This is what I love about retailers closing down and giving their employees time to spend with family and friends. Target, thanks to Taste of Home, is one of the major retailers planning to give their employees a full day off to celebrate and spend time with their families.If you are waiting until the last minute to get your Easter baskets and plastic eggs, make sure to do so on Saturday, April 19th. All New Jersey Target stores will be closed on Easter.I am surprised, and I’m not sure why, but Walmart is open on Easter. Retail employees require some time off as well. However, I’m sure some people want to work on holidays because there may be an incentive to earn more money.Some Jersey Shore grocery stores are open on Easter, but with shorter hours, while others may close. Check the hours on the door when you walk in or out.SOURCE

For You!

If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

If You’ve Experienced These 10 Things, You’ve Lived in West New Hampshire for Far Too Long

12 Stereotypes About Hawaii That Need to Be Put to Rest – Right Now

12 Stereotypes About Hawaii That Need to Be Put to Rest – Right Now

We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

We Dare You to Say These 11 Montana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in West Virginia

Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in West Virginia

8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

8 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Maine

Oliver

Recommend For You

DOGE Stimulus Checks: Latest Updates on Potential Taxpayer Payments

DOGE Stimulus Checks: Latest Updates on Potential Taxpayer Payments

IRS Warning: Retirees Must Follow This Tax Rule or Pay the Price

IRS Warning: Retirees Must Follow This Tax Rule or Pay the Price

The payment schedule for SNAP Food Stamps for April is now available for all states

IRS Updates EITC & ACTC Refund Schedule: What Taxpayers Need to Know

IRS Updates EITC & ACTC Refund Schedule: What Taxpayers Need to Know

Florida SNAP Benefits: Confirmed Payment Dates for This Week

Florida SNAP Benefits: Confirmed Payment Dates for This Week

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

SNAP-eligible food items for Thanksgivings and Christmas with $292 Food Stamp checks

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error Do You Own One

$12,000 Worth 2004 Texas Quarter with a Hidden Cactus Error: Do You Own One?

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

Thousands of Taxpayers Will Receive Refunds From the IRS in April 2025

$5,000 stimulus checks Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

$5,000 stimulus checks: Elon Musk Finally Spoke Again About the DOGE Dividends

Stimulus checks Are DOGE dividends actually coming What Trump and Musk have said

Stimulus checks: Are DOGE dividends actually coming? What Trump and Musk have said

Latest IRS refunds update Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

Latest IRS refunds update: Who’s getting a payment until 31 March

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

Leave a Comment