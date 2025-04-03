Every Target Store in New Jersey Will Close for One Day

Shopping online has grown in popularity, but there are times when it feels great to walk through a big box store and select items for my shopping cart. I’m grateful for stores that have convenient hours so that I can get something quickly.Brick and mortar stores are still very much needed.What happens when we learn that one of our favorite stores is closing, at least for one day.One of New Jersey’s favorites has confirmed that all of their New Jersey stores will be closed for one day.
Target stores in New Jersey will be closing for one day.
All 52 Target stores will close on Sunday, April 20th.If you're wondering why that date, unlike Christmas, which falls on December 25th every year, Easter Sunday's date changes each year. Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 20th for Easter. This year, Easter appears to be so late.This is what I love about retailers closing down and giving their employees time to spend with family and friends. Target, thanks to Taste of Home, is one of the major retailers planning to give their employees a full day off to celebrate and spend time with their families.If you are waiting until the last minute to get your Easter baskets and plastic eggs, make sure to do so on Saturday, April 19th. All New Jersey Target stores will be closed on Easter.I am surprised, and I'm not sure why, but Walmart is open on Easter. Retail employees require some time off as well. However, I'm sure some people want to work on holidays because there may be an incentive to earn more money.Some Jersey Shore grocery stores are open on Easter, but with shorter hours, while others may close. Check the hours on the door when you walk in or out.