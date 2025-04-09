Elyria Man Arrested After Major Drug and Weapons Bust

Ohio— In relation to a recent drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrest of a local man and the recovery of numerous firearms and illegal drugs, the Elyria Police Department has made additional information public.

The department’s narcotics unit carried out two search warrants on Thursday in connection with the investigation of Roderick Cross Jr., 33, according to a press statement.

Officers found seven grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills, over six ounces of powdered fentanyl, and a loaded short-barreled rifle inside a home on Garden Street.

A loaded pistol with an extended magazine was discovered during a second search at a residence in the 600 block of Middle Avenue, close to Elyria High School.

According to the police, a lady who was discovered inside the house was arrested on a Westlake active warrant.

Cross Jr. is now being charged with multiple felonies, including:

Drug Trafficking: F-3 Drug Trafficking: Fentanyl, Cocaine (Juvenile Specification), F-1 Possession of Fentanyl, a Controlled Substance F-1 Possession of Cocaine, a Controlled Substance F-3 Drug Corrupting Another, F-2 Weapons Under Disability

As he awaits his first court appearance, he is being held at the Lorain County Jail without bond.

