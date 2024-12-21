Elon Musk suddenly realizes he has no idea how to govern

Elon Musk hopes you don’t recall his support for a government shutdown less than 48 hours ago.

Shortly after a fresh “clean” budget package failed to clear the House Thursday night, Musk took to X to complain that it was all the Democrats’ fault.

“A super fair & simple bill was put to a vote and only 2 Democrats in Congress were in favor,” Musk posted on Twitter. “Therefore the responsibility for the shutdown rests squarely on the shoulders of @RepJeffries.”

“Shame on @RepJeffries for rejecting a fair & simple spending bill that is desperately needed by states suffering from hurricane damage,” he said on a different thread.

Musk deliberately failed to note that 38 Republicans also voted against the bill.

On Wednesday, Musk was more than happy to incite a revolt among Republicans. He not only blasted the initial continuing resolution and threatened any Republican who supported it, but he also argued that the government should be shut down until Donald Trump takes office.

“We’ll be fine for 33 days,” commented one X user, to which Musk responded with an ecstatic “YES.”

“No bills should be passed in Congress until January 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero,” Musk said in a separate post, which read like marching orders to the more sycophantic GOP members, some of whom began fantasizing about a Musk-led Congress. Yes, it has become that terrible.

Musk’s massive meltdown and Trump’s last-minute request to extend the debt ceiling prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to scramble to put together a “clean” package.

By Wednesday evening, Musk’s toddler-like tantrum had resulted in exactly what he desired: an impending government shutdown. Unfortunately, that wasn’t what the actual president-elect, not the unelected millionaire, hoped for.

Musk’s only option now is to blame Democrats, who are likely to have supported the original bipartisan bill.

SOURCE