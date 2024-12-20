US local news

Elon Musk spent the day criticizing a spending package before Donald Trump tagged and threatened any Republican who voted for it. The bill is dead

By Joseph

Published on:

Elon Musk spent the day criticizing a spending package before Donald Trump tagged and threatened any Republican who voted for it. The bill is dead

The world’s richest man spent yesterday denouncing a bipartisan budget package aimed at preventing a government shutdown. Elon Musk took to his social media platform X, calling it “one of the worst bills ever written” and demanded that it be repealed.

He urged his hundreds of millions of followers to contact their elected officials, claiming that any lawmaker who supported the continuing resolution (CR) should be removed.

Then President-Elect Donald Trump joined in. Trump, too, used his social media network Truth Social to urge Republicans to be smart and tough. “If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF,” he wrote in an email. Trump said the bill would be “so destructive to our country,” and he warned any Republican who voted for it with being “primaried.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had previously defended the funding bill, rejected it. Following Musk and Trump’s one-two punch, lawmakers now have two days to prevent a partial government shutdown.

Before the bill was canceled, Trump told Fox News that Johnson will “easily remain speaker” if he “acts decisively and tough” and removes “all of the traps being set by Democrats” in the budget plan. His tone differed from a viral photo showing Johnson, Trump, Musk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating McDonald’s on their way to a UFC fight after the election.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, supported Trump throughout the race, on the campaign route, on X, on podcasts, and by appealing to his tech and Silicon Valley colleagues.

He also contributed monetarily, totaling almost $200 million through his America Political Action Committee. After winning the election, Trump appointed Musk and adversary turned backer Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a brand-new program named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk has featured in images at Mar-a-Lago several times since the election, assisting Trump with his transition and dining with foreign officials and other tech millionaires. Last night, Trump and Musk had dinner with Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. There have been suggestions that Musk may overstay his welcome or irritate members in Trump’s close circle.

According to the Washington Post, Musk has significantly more influence over X than Trump, let alone the entire Congress. Will this bother Trump at some point? It is yet to be seen.

However, not everything Musk proposes is implemented. Musk wanted Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to be Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary. Trump chose Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager who spent years at Soros Capital Management.

Notably, Musk and Trump look to be at odds in the run-up to Trump’s return to the presidency. Musk stated that no legislation should be passed until Trump takes office for the second time in January. Trump, on the other side, wrote that “everything should be done, and fully negotiated, prior to my taking office on the 20th of January 2025.”

In a statement, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-JD Vance transition, said: “As soon as President Trump issued his formal stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed it. President Donald Trump currently leads the Republican Party. The term “full stop” refers to the spending bill. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

SOURCE

For You!

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death 'in the most horrific way' learns his fate

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death ‘in the most horrific way’ learns his fate

'I'm meant to be at a viewing' Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

‘I’m meant to be at a viewing’: Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would'send her to jail' Police

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Duo nabbed following man's robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Joseph

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment