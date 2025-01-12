US local news

‘Elon Musk’ dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

By Oliver

Published on:

'Elon Musk' dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

A few days ago, some Reddit users and Path of Exile 2 experts speculated that Elon Musk was boosting his account or paying other players to grind for him in-game.

One of Musk’s characters, reportedly named Percy_Verence, has even risen to near the top of the Hardcore server leaderboard. Unfortunately, Percy_Verence or Elon Musk has recently died, and as with all Hardcore server characters in Path of Exile 2, their death is permanent.

The news came from Path of Exile 2 players, specifically u/JRoyales of the Path of Exile 2 subreddit. u/JRoyales shared a screenshot of the announcement of Percy_Verence’s death. Elon Musk’s character was even ranked seventh on the ladder or leaderboards (the race to Level 100).

Hardcore characters’ deaths in Path of Exile 2 are usually announced along with their position on the ladder, and Elon Musk’s character was very close to the top.

Again, hardcore characters in Path of Exile 2 should not die because death transfers them to softcore or standard servers, where the punishment for death is less severe (losing XP).

Following an unfortunate death, the Hardcore character will no longer be available on Hardcore servers. This effectively means Musk will lose the character, unless he wants to continue playing on Path of Exile 2’s Standard servers, where death and skill are largely irrelevant.

Did Musk Pay to Win?

According to previous accusations, Elon Musk has other Hardcore characters. However, it appears that Percy_Verence is Elon Musk’s highest-ranked Hardcore character, and the billionaire will have to play his lower-ranked Hardcore characters (or pay someone else to do so) in order to reclaim the top spot.

Prior to losing his top Hardcore character, a number of accusations were made on Reddit and streaming platforms, each supported by solid evidence.

In the majority of the video examples, Elon Musk appears to be unfamiliar with the game, despite having several well-equipped endgame characters.

As a result, many Path of Exile 2 players believe Musk either purchased or boosted the account, both of which violate the game’s policies.

SOURCE

For You!

'Elon Musk' dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

‘Elon Musk’ dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

McDonald's sued as horrified customer left with'serious permanent injuries' after'swallowing a piece of metal'

McDonald’s sued as horrified customer left with’serious permanent injuries’ after’swallowing a piece of metal’

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Oliver

Recommend For You

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

Bitcoin to soar in 2025 Could reach $200,000 on this month

Bitcoin to soar in 2025: Could reach $200,000 on this month

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends: Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan Who Can Receive the Money

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan: Who Can Receive the Money

$1,400 IRS stimulus check who won’t be able to receive it

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: who won’t be able to receive it

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Leave a Comment