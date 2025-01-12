‘Elon Musk’ dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

A few days ago, some Reddit users and Path of Exile 2 experts speculated that Elon Musk was boosting his account or paying other players to grind for him in-game.

One of Musk’s characters, reportedly named Percy_Verence, has even risen to near the top of the Hardcore server leaderboard. Unfortunately, Percy_Verence or Elon Musk has recently died, and as with all Hardcore server characters in Path of Exile 2, their death is permanent.

The news came from Path of Exile 2 players, specifically u/JRoyales of the Path of Exile 2 subreddit. u/JRoyales shared a screenshot of the announcement of Percy_Verence’s death. Elon Musk’s character was even ranked seventh on the ladder or leaderboards (the race to Level 100).

Hardcore characters’ deaths in Path of Exile 2 are usually announced along with their position on the ladder, and Elon Musk’s character was very close to the top.

Again, hardcore characters in Path of Exile 2 should not die because death transfers them to softcore or standard servers, where the punishment for death is less severe (losing XP).

Following an unfortunate death, the Hardcore character will no longer be available on Hardcore servers. This effectively means Musk will lose the character, unless he wants to continue playing on Path of Exile 2’s Standard servers, where death and skill are largely irrelevant.

Did Musk Pay to Win?

According to previous accusations, Elon Musk has other Hardcore characters. However, it appears that Percy_Verence is Elon Musk’s highest-ranked Hardcore character, and the billionaire will have to play his lower-ranked Hardcore characters (or pay someone else to do so) in order to reclaim the top spot.

Prior to losing his top Hardcore character, a number of accusations were made on Reddit and streaming platforms, each supported by solid evidence.

In the majority of the video examples, Elon Musk appears to be unfamiliar with the game, despite having several well-equipped endgame characters.

As a result, many Path of Exile 2 players believe Musk either purchased or boosted the account, both of which violate the game’s policies.

SOURCE