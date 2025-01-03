US local news

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, feels 2024 was ‘lacking in the outfit department’

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, recently shared several intriguing outfit checks from 2024. On December 29, the fashion designer used her official Instagram account to share a carousel of photos of herself doing fit checks. Her outfits, as seen in the stills, were comfortable, minimal, and both casual and stylish.

Ella Emhoff re-wore a lot of her wardrobe staples in 2024

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, recently recapped her 2024 fitness check photos on Instagram. In the caption to the post, she revealed some intriguing details about her style. The artist wrote, “I feel like this year was lacking in the outfit department.”

She went on to say, “My personal style has really simplified this year,” adding, “much more casual.” Emhoff added, “I have staple pieces that I love re-wearing.” She ended the caption with, “I honestly like dressing that way more anyways.”

The first photo in the carousel showed Ella Emhoff wearing a slinky fluorescent lime green top with a shoulder drop on one side. She paired it with bright blue loose-fitting pants.

Meanwhile, the second still depicted the fashion designer in a black fitted top and striped shorts with playful designs. The third image showed her wearing a black vest and matching black pants. Meanwhile, the fourth photo showed her wearing a minimalist sleeveless mini dress in white. She wore the dress with white socks and black shoes.

Ella Emhoff wore a see-through white full-sleeved top in the fifth photo, revealing her black lingerie underneath. The artist paired the top with black pants. Another photo in the Instagram post showed her wearing a graphic T-shirt and a flowy midi skirt.

Another image showed her wearing a yellow sleeveless top with light loose-fitting pants. Emhoff’s outfits in the post clearly demonstrated her expertise in “casual” yet stylish dressing.

